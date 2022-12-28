Moore's shoe store in Pottsville closing its doors at year's end

Dec. 28—POTTSVILLE — Robert Herritt drove from Auburn to Pottsville on Tuesday to buy a pair of Red Wing work boots at Moore's shoe store in Mill Creek.

"I like to deal with local people," said Herritt, 83, a retired crane operator. "I believe in keeping your money close to home."

Sadly, the pair of Red Wings tucked under his arm as he left Moore's will be the last he'll buy at the popular shoe store.

After 41 years, Moore's is closing its doors for good at 5 p.m. Saturday.

Ruth "Pat" Moore has been managing the store since her husband, John, retired due to health reasons about a year and half ago.

"He's 82 and I'm 84," she said. "It's time to retire."

The Moores decided to close the business, once known to customers as "the sneaker place," and sell the building and a nearby garage.

All of the shoes are marked down 25%.

"We thank all of our customers for their loyalty," Pat Moore said, "and, most importantly, the memories and friendships we will take into retirement."

Both of them were unemployed when they started selling sneakers from a garage behind their home on Mill Creek Avenue in 1981.

John had been laid off from the Reading Railroad shops in Reading, while Pat lost her job when Phillips-Van Heusen shirts moved south.

"It was pretty much John's idea," she said. "We worked out of our garage seven days a week for 30 years."

For a time, the couple had a stand at Renninger's Farmers Market near Orwigsburg.

In 1987, they moved the store into its current location, a large storeroom at 120 Mill Creek Ave.

Pat Moore acknowledges that the business has done well, which she attributes to personal service and getting to know the customers.

The store offered customers an alternative to buying shoes in shopping malls or over the internet.

"You can't try shoes on when you buy them online," she said.

Moore's stocked hard-to-get brands, such as Carolina and Red Wing work boots.

"We've got steel toe, aluminum toe, composite toe and slip resistant boots," Pat Moore said. "And we stock shoes and boots up to size 15 EE."

Mark Belaus, 52, a Pottsville handyman, bought two pair of Carolina 7 1/2 EE work boots on Tuesday.

"I bought the last two pair they had," he said. "They should last me maybe two years."

After that, Belaus realizes, he'll have to find another place to buy work boots.

"I'm going to miss this place," he said. "They're nice people, they have good prices and they're close to home."

Tyler Livergood thinks he'll have to go to a major city to find size 13 D work boots after Moore's closes.

His preference was for Red Wings, but Moore's didn't have his size. He settled on Avengers, which he hopes will stand up to the rock salt he encounters on his municipal job.

"I love this place," said Livergood, 21, who lives in Frackville. "I'm going to miss it."

Moore's is open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 2 to 5 p.m. daily through Saturday. For information, call the store at 570-628-5371.

Contact the writer: rdevlin@republicanherald.com; 570-628-6007