Moorefield tops Frankfort 58-44 for section title

Apr. 24—PETERSBURG, W.Va. — If you had told Moorefield head coach Scott Stutler he'd be cutting the nets down after a sectional final earlier this month, he probably would've looked at you like you were crazy.

The Yellow Jackets were in the midst of an 11-game losing streak — two of which were to Frankfort, their Class AA, Region II, Section 1 Championship opponent Friday — but they stayed the course.

That steadfastness came to fruition during the fourth quarter Friday, where Moorefield exploded for 27 points to pull away from Frankfort, 58-44, behind 39 combined points from Jaydon See and Coleman Mongold.

After it looked like the Yellow Jackets might not win again, they'll host a regional final against Braxton County next week.

"We kept preaching to them that we've got 18 scrimmage games, and then it counts," Stutler said. "We believed. We kept talking about it and said, 'Look, we've got to get better every day, and in the end we'll have a shot.'

"I think tonight proved that. They bought in. ... They stuck with it, and it's awesome they won it."

The neutral-site playoff matchup at Petersburg was a collision of two schools seemingly trending in opposite directions.

After an 0-6 start, Frankfort appeared to be headed in the right direction with four wins in a row, but they closed the season with three straight defeats.

Following a season-opening win over Petersburg, Moorefield lost the next 11 before winning the final three — including a 67-55 victory over the Vikings in the sectional semis on the same floor.

The first three quarters Friday were a dog fight — the Yellow Jackets clung to a 31-26 edge entering the last eight minutes. Just like Moorefield made the adjustment late this season, hitting its stride at the perfect time, it did the same in the deciding frame.

The Yellow Jackets opened the fourth with a 15-4 run to go ahead 46-30 with three minutes remaining.

"We started getting the ball to the hoop, started getting some easier shots," Stutler said. "We really didn't shoot the ball well tonight, but I told them, 'Defense and rebounding is what's going to win us the game.' That's what did it."

For a Frankfort offense that was struggling, the burst proved to be too much to overcome. The Falcons tallied 14 first-quarter points, but they only scored 12 the next two quarters combined.

At one point when Moorefield's Dean Keplinger, who ended with nine points, tied it up with a lay-in at 19-all around the four-minute mark of the second quarter, Frankfort didn't score for more than six minutes. The Yellow Jackets seized on the opportunity and used a 17-3 burst between the second and third quarters to turn a six-point deficit into a 27-19 lead.

"They came back out, hit the first couple shots," Falcons head coach Scott Slider said. "Then we're playing catch up the whole time. Some poor execution at times, and then we do get good execution and we can't put the ball in the hole.

"We start hitting some of those shots it's a different ballgame."

See had a career game for Moorefield with a dominant 20-point, 13-rebound double-double.

When the Falcons' Brock Robinette — he scored a team-high 10 points — opened the game with a pair of treys as part of their 8-2 start, See took over on the glass. The senior tallied seven in the first, five off second chance looks, to keep the Yellow Jackets deficit at just 14-10 after one.

When Moorefield needed a spark after scoring just 31 points through three, See delivered a pair of slashing drives to the hoop that helped put the Yellow Jackets up by double digits and break Frankfort's back.

"He's our only senior, what a night for him to have 20 points, 13 rebounds," Stutler said. "I couldn't be happier for him and the night he had. He works hard, he's been a three-year varsity player. That's the best night he's had all year."

Mongold also had a productive game with 19 points on seven field goals, shooting 5 for 5 from the line. The junior came up big in the second half, tallying 13 — most of which came on athletic drives to the hole.

In addition to Robinette, Frankfort got eight points from Jake Clark and six from Bryson Lane — both on 3-pointers. Bryceton Daubenmire and Luke Robinette ended with five points each. Brady Whitacre tallied four.

Though Friday's contest had a winner and a loser, both teams are still alive with a chance to head to the state tournament after Region II, co-Final matchups next week.

Moorefield (5-11) will face Braxton County (9-5) at home, and the Falcons (5-9) hit the road to square off with Clay County (11-3).

"We were in this situation in 2010 and went to Grafton and won and went to the state tournament, so it's possible," Slider said. "It's just a little more difficult when you have to travel three and four hours to beat somebody."

Alex Rychwalski is a sportswriter at the Cumberland Times-News. Follow him on Twitter @arychwal.