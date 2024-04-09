Moorefield shuts out Southern; Petersburg, Fort Hill, Hampshire win; Keyser splits

Apr. 9—MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — In a matchup featuring the No. 4 and No. 5 area teams, Moorefield shut out Southern 6-0 on Monday.

The fourth-ranked Yellow Jackets (7-3) were led by Amber Williams who threw a complete-game shutout and collected a pair of hits at the plate.

One of Williams' two hits came in the fifth inning.

After an RBI single from CiCI Kump pushed Moorefield's lead to 4-0, Williams hit an RBI double to center for another run.

The Jackets scored two runs in the first, added one in the second and scored three in the third.

Kump recorded three hits and two RBIs while Williams and Makenna Crites each had two hits.

Williams had 11 strikeouts while allowing five hits without any walks.

Adeline Wilson led the No. 5 Rams (3-2) with two hits.

Moorefield and Southern will play again on Wednesday in Oakland.

Petersburg 12, Tucker County 1

PETERSBURG, W.Va. — No. 2 Petersburg scored five runs in the first inning and cruised to a win over Tucker County on Monday in five innings.

The Vikings (8-3) added seven runs across the final two innings.

Addison Kitzmiller led Petersburg with three hits and four RBIs.

Sam Colaw and Miley Tingler each had a pair of hits.

Colaw went five innings, allowing three hits, one run and two walks with five strikeouts.

The Vikings played East Hardy Tuesday evening.

Keyser splits doubleheader

MUSSELMAN, W.Va. — No. 3 Keyser split a doubleheader with Musselman on Monday, dropping the first game 7-6 in eight innings before winning the second game in four innings 22-6.

In game one, the Golden Tornado (7-6) led 6-0 after six innings, but the Applemen scored seven unanswered over the final two innings to walk it off.

Tied at 6 in the eighth, Camryn Mallow hit a ground ball to left. An error in left field allowed the winning run to score.

Electa Sloan went the distance for Musselman, allowing 11 hits, five earned runs and five walks with two strikeouts.

Mallow led the Applemen with three hits, two RBIs and a walk.

Rylee Mangold started for Keyser, allowing four hits, two runs and three walks with nine punch outs over five innings.

Leighton Johnson went four innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and two walks.

Austyn Healy led Keyser with three hits, Makayla Gallaspie and Johnson each had two.

In game two, the Tornado took control with a 11-run third inning.

Keyser recorded nine hits and a walk in the inning while Musselman made three errors that led to one run.

Johnson led the Tornado with four hits and four RBIs, Brielle Root had three hits and four RBIs, and Tayler Likens and Madison McIntyre each recorded two hits.

Johnson earned the win in 3 1/3 innings, allowing six hits, two earned runs and three walks with a pair of strikeouts.

Grace Hostetler hit a solo home run in the first inning for the Applemen.

Fort Hill 18, Turkeyfoot Valley 0

CONFLUENCE, Pa. — Fort Hill scored in all four innings, putting at least three runs on the board in each inning of a dominant shutout over host Turkeyfoot Valley on Monday.

The Sentinels (2-4) scored five runs in the first, second and fourth innings and three in the third.

Brynnan Wigger, Tatum Bishop and Alex Robertson each had two hits and Nakiah Dunn hit a grand slam in the second that made the score 10-0.

MaeLeigh Plummer earned the win in four innings, allowing two hits and four walks with three strikeouts.

Hampshire dominates doubleheader

ROMNEY, W.Va. — Hampshire dominated a doubleheader over Martinsburg on Monday, winning the first game in three innings 23-4 and the second game 10-4.

In game one, the Trojans (4-9) scored 18 runs in the second inning.

Dakota Strawderman led Hampshire with four hits and seven RBIs. She hit a two-run home run in the second that made the score 9-3.

Hailee Jenkins had three hits and four Trojans each had two.

Molly McVicker went three innings, allowing two hits, four unearned runs and three walks with two strikeouts.

In game two, the Trojans led 4-3 after one and scored six runs across the fourth and fifth innings.

Ava Call led Hampshire with three hits while Strawderman added two.

Strawderman went the distance, allowing five hits, three earned runs and four walks with four strikeouts.

The Trojans hosted Moorefield on Tuesday.