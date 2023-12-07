Moorefield rally stuns Petersburg

Dec. 7—MOOREFIELD, W.Va. — Moorefield rallied from a first-half deficit to stun host Petersburg 42-39 Tuesday evening.

The Yellow Jackets had four players score at least six points to help overcome Petersburg's Nellie Whetzel's game-high 20 points. She made nine field goals but was only 2 of 10 from the free-throw line.

Moorefield trailed 17-6 after the first period and 21-15 at halftime before going into the final period tied at 28-all. The Yellow Jackets outscored the Vikings 14-11 for the three-point victory and Petersburg's first loss in three games.

McKenna Crites and Korbin Keplinger both scored a team-high nine points with all of Crites coming in the second half, including seven in the final period. Amber Williams added seven points and Baleigh Kuykendall had six.

The free-throw line made the difference as Moorefield hit 11 of 20 while the Vikings were only 6 of 25, including 1 of 8 in the fourth quarter.

The Yellow Jackets (2-1) host Pendleton County at 7 p.m. and Petersburg (2-1) visits Williamstown at the same time on Friday.

Musselman 49, Keyser 47

KEYSER, W.Va. — Keyser freshman Riley "Bibs" Felton scored a game-high 22 points but the visiting Applemen held off a Tornado rally for the two-point victory on Tuesday.

Felton, who scored seven of her points in the final period, had six baskets and sank 10 of 16 free throws. Kiya Kesner added eight points and Kiara Kesner and Autumn Kerchner each had five.

Musselman had a balanced attack with six players scoring a least five points. It was led by Jasmine Morris' 10 points. Ciarra Puller, Jada Gunn and Emily Stevens each had seven, Sarah Price scored six and Kaylee Deluca had five.

Keyser led early, 17-14 after the first period, but trailed 23-22 at halftime and by nine, 40-31, after the third quarter. The Tornado outscored the Applemen 16-9 in the final eight minutes.

Keyser (1-1) visits Fort Hill on Friday at 7 p.m. The Sentinels opened with a 57-46 loss to Boonsboro on Tuesday.

Turkeyfoot Valley 47, Calvary Christian 39

CRESAPTOWN — Bethany Carrington's game-high 29 points wasn't enough for Calvary as Turkeyfoot Valley held on to win Tuesday.

Carrington led all scorers and she also had 10 rebounds.

She scored 13 in the first half and 16 in the second, including 13 of her in the third quarter.

Ava Strawderman scored six points with 10 rebounds.

Maleigha Youkin led Turkeyfoot Valley with 18 points, scoring 13 in the first half.

Kiley Mitchell scored 11 points, all in the second half.

Calvary (2-1) is at Grace Academy on Thursday at 5 p.m.