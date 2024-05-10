Moorefield beats Pendleton County

May 9—FRANKLIN, W.Va. — A five-run sixth inning gave Moorefield the cushion needed to defeat Pendleton County 8-6 in the Class A, Region II Section 2 playoffs on Thursday.

McKenna Crites and Raleigh Kuykendall hit RBI singles in the sixth for the Yellow Jackets (16-9).

Moorefield also scored on a bases loaded walk and a ground out.

Five Yellow Jackets recorded one hit each.

Amber Williams did not record a hit, but drew four walks.

Williams pitched a complete game, allowing nine hits, six runs and three walks with 10 strikeouts.

Sam Vincell took the loss in 3 2/3 innings, allowing two hits, two runs and three walks with a strikeout.