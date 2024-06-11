Moore ready to take on mantle for defending champion Braves

FULTON – Meg Moore isn’t afraid to follow in her older sister’s footsteps.

Meg and Reese Moore helped lead Tishomingo County's girls to their first state title last season. But with Reese graduating, Meg is carving her own path. Wearing Reese’s old No. 24, she’s embracing the legacy her older sister left behind.

“I take after her because she played all four years in it, and she made a legacy, so it’s just kind of special to wear it,” Moore said.

But without her older sister around, Moore, who is just a freshman, is adapting to receiving the attention of opposing defenses. She was a standout player in her own right last season, making the Daily Journal’s All-Area third team.

“Just becoming more physical and keeping my composure,” Moore said.

During a summer game at Itawamba Community College on Monday against Olive Branch, she was held to just a couple of points. But there was more to it than just the raw scoring.

“They were really physical with her, she distributed the ball, she made some really good passes out there to set her teammates up,” Tishomingo County head coach Brian Middleton said. “She came off the pick-and-pop, they doubled her and she reversed it up top to Baylon (Middleton), Baylon drilled a three. … Moving the ball, making smart plays and not trying to do too much is what she’s been doing all summer, and then you’re going to have games where she scores 30.”

All the attention on Moore opened everything else up for the Braves. Kazli Timbes and Middleton combined for 20 points.

Tishomingo County also played the same kind of lockdown defense that won it a title – the Braves only allowed 17 points in last year’s championship game.

“I think they want it, I think they’re hungry still, which is neat to see,” Middleton said. “Coming off a championship, you worry about them relaxing maybe, but they’re really hungry. They’ve gotten back out here and had a good start to their summer, so I’m proud of them.”