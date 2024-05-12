Moore notches 5 RBI; Vols earn series win over Vandy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WJHL) – Tennessee baseball made it nine-consecutive wins over conference foe, Vanderbilt, on Saturday evening, surviving a late scare, 7-6.

The Vols’ Christian Moore was spectacular, again, at the dish. He finished the day 3-for-5 with 5 RBI to lead the Big Orange offense.

He drove in the game’s first run on an infield RBI single in the third inning. After an RBI double from Vandy in the bottom half, Cal Stark used a bloop single to give the edge back to the Vols, 2-1.

Once again, however, the Commodores had the answer. Camden Kozeal launched a no-doubt homer over the right field fence in the fourth inning to put the home team in front, 3-2.

Moore came to the rescue for the Big Orange in the sixth. He somehow muscled a three-run home run just fair down the right field line, launching the Vols back in front, 5-3. He also provided the final RBI of the evening for UT, a single in the seventh inning to make it a 7-5 contest.

Vanderbilt scored one in the ninth, and had the winning run at the plate, before grounding out to end the game.

Drew Beam (7-2) allowed five runs in his 5.1 innings on Saturday, but still secure the victory, while striking out six batters.

Tennessee (42-9, 19-7 SEC) will look for the series sweep on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

