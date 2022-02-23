Moore, McGusty score 19 apiece, Miami beats Pitt 85-64

PITTSBURGH — Charlie Moore and Kameron McGusty each scored 19 points and Miami beat Pittsburgh 85-64 on Tuesday night.

Moore was 7-of-10 shooting and had five assists. Sam Waardenburg and Jordan Miller scored 12 points apiece for Miami (20-8, 12-5 Atlantic Coast Conference).

The Hurricanes are tied with North Carolina for third in the conference standings, a half-game behind Notre Dame and 1 1/2 games behind first-place Duke with less than two weeks left in the regular season. The top four teams earn a double-bye into the quarterfinals of next month’s conference tournament.

Moore hit a 3-pointer 29 seconds into the game to open the scoring and Miami led the rest of the way. Waardenburg added a 3 before McGusty, Miller and Wong each scored in the lane to make it 14-2 about 3 1/2 minutes in, and Moore hit a turn-around jumper at the buzzer to give the Hurricanes a 20-point lead at halftime.

John Hugley led Pittsburgh (11-17, 6-11) with 20 points on 7-of-9 shooting and seven rebounds. Jamarius Burton scored 10 of his 12 points in the final 9 minutes.

Miami had 12 steals – including three apiece by McGusty and Miller — and scored 30 points off 20 Panthers’ turnovers.

The Hurricanes shot 55% (32 of 58) from the field and hit 9 of 20 (45%) from 3-point range.

Pitt’s Mohammed Gueye hit two 3-pointers and scored eight points on 3-of-3 shooting before leaving the game with an apparent hand injury midway through the first half. He returned to start the second half and finished with 11 points, five rebounds, two steals and a block.

Miami returns home to play on Saturday against Virginia Tech. Pitt plays its regular-season home finale when No. 3 Duke visits next Tuesday.

