Moore, Jaylon Johnson among 11 Bears in top-10 of Pro Bowl fan voting

Rosters for the 2024 Pro Bowl will be announced on Wednesday night, and the final results of fan voting showed a strong performance from numerous Chicago Bears stars.

According to the NFL, a total of 11 Bears players finished in the top-10 of voting at their respective positions, with fan voting accounting for one-third of the total tabulations for roster spots.

The best finisher for the Bears was cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who finished second among the league’s top-vote getters at corner. Only Charvarius Ward of the San Francisco 49ers finished ahead of Johnson in the voting.

In fact, the 49ers dominated the polling, earning the top spot at 13 of the 20 positions on the board.

Several other Bears finished in the top-five at their respective spots, including strong safety Jaquan Brisker, who finished third, and kicker Cairo Santos, who also finished third.

Defensive end Montez Sweat and inside linebacker TJ Edwards both finished in fourth at their respective spots.

On the offensive side of the ball, guard Teven Jenkins slotted in at fourth at his position. Wide receiver DJ Moore and tight end Cole Kmet both finished in sixth at their respective positions, and quarterback Justin Fields earned the No. 10 spot.

Fullback Khari Blasingame (sixth) and offensive tackle Darnell Wright (ninth) were also represented in voting.

