Moore gives Friendship something to jump for

May 1—The late Hall of Famer Ron Santo became known for clicking his heels in midair following a home victory during the Chicago Cubs' failed playoff run in 1969.

Friendship Christian pitcher Ayden Moore has made it a habit of clicking his heels at the third-base foul line as he returns to the dugout following an inning. The senior had a lot to jump about as he mowed down visiting Clarksville Academy and his teammates were flawless fielders Monday night to lift the Commanders to a 3-0 win, capturing the District 4-IIA tournament championship at John McNeal Stadium.

"It's something that I added in this season after I'm coming off the mound, I'm feeling it," Moore said.

"It's something that comes out. It's just a way for me to get hyped and be in the moment."

The Commanders took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first inning and it appeared that would be all Moore would have to work with as he mowed down the Cougars, holding them to four hits and no walks while striking out seven in a game which, thanks to defensive wizardry from shortstop Will Barnwell and routine plays made by everyone else, lasted a grand total of one hour, 18 minutes.

"It started out I was feeling really confident," Moore said. "In the first inning, they had a couple of hits. But my defense is really good. They're good guys. I have a lot of trust in them. It's what happens in baseball, you get to feeling it and you get your energy on your side and good things happen."

"That's probably the best defensive game I've seen between two teams," said Coach John McNeal after his Commanders collected their first district championship plaque since 2019. "They made some plays. We made some plays. It was a great ballgame. Even if we hadn't won, you can't walk away from here and say that wasn't a good ballgame to watch.

"(Moore) worked his butt off since his freshman year. He's been rewarded this year. He's been one of our best pitchers."

Friendship, which did get a couple of late runs in the sixth, improved to 25-11-1 and will host a Middle Region game Friday and also play at home Saturday in the double-elimination tournament.

Quin Long's first-inning double scored Knox Hayslip, courtesy-running for catcher Mason Hallum, who had walked.

Clarksville Academy right-hander Eden Ozolins was almost as good as Moore, allowing six hits and a walk with one strikeout.

But Friendship finally got to Ozolins in the sixth after Hayden Holleman singled. Back-to-back RBI doubles by Adam Gordon and Barnwell gave Moore more breathing room as he improved to 5-5 with a 2.44 earned-run average.

"We've been a little deeper on the pitching," McNeal said, referring to Long and Moore. "That's been a difference. They haven't put us in a hole of when we're playing. We've slacked a bit on hitting. We probably hit better earlier in the year, and sometimes that happens. But we always found ways, like the other night, we scored four runs in one inning."

Long and Barnwell each banged out two hits.

Fox homers twice as Lebanon overpowers Portland

PORTLAND — After a slow start, Lebanon poured it on behind two home runs by Carson Fox on Monday night in a 17-7 run-rule win at Portland.

The Panthers built a 2-0 lead through two innings before Lebanon scored six runs in the third inning, four in the fourth and seven in the fifth to run-rule the home team.

Fox drove in five Lebanon runs on homers in the third and fifth innings. Jordan Jewell's two-run single was the biggest blow of the third.

Brice Njezic batted twice in the fifth, hitting a solo home run to left field and an RBI single. In between, Cooper Hays had a two-run single and Fox a three-run bomb to left.

Jackson Blevins pitched 2 1/3 innings to pick up the win. Chase Dickerson worked an inning in relief.

Lebanon outhit Portland 20-9. Njezic notched four hits while Evyn Underwood and Evan Driver had three each and Jewell, Fox, Carter Mcpeak and Tol Swindell two apiece. Jewell drove in three runs while Njezic, Driver and Cooper Hays had two apiece.

Wilson Central edges Oakland 3-2

MURFREESBORO — Wilson Central and host Oakland traded runs in the fourth and seventh innings Monday night.

But it was an unanswered score in the third which turned out to be the difference for the Wildcats in a 3-2 win at Mack Hawks Field.

Colton Vivrette pitched the first three innings and was awarded the win after holding the Patriots to one hit while striking out three. Carson Reed worked 3 1/3 innings, allowing both Oakland runs on two hits.Ryan Judd got the final two outs for the save.

Central had seven hits to Oakland's four. Luke Kinzer and Brayden Wadsworth had two hits each for the Wildcats.

Watertown forces eighth-inning balk to walk off with 4-3 win

WATERTOWN — Since Mark Purvis became Watertown's coach, he has emphasized small ball to the Purple Tigers' attack.

It paid off in spades Monday night when, with runners on the corners in the eighth inning, he sent both runners, forcing Macon County's pitcher to balk Carter Bass home with the winning run to lift the Purple Tigers to a 4-3 win.

Watertown broke a scoreless tie in the fourth inning with two runs. The Purple Tigers tacked on another score in the fifth. Macon County climbed into a 3-3 tie with three in the sixth.

Bo Price drove in two Watertown runs while Cyrus Bennett had the other RBI and doubled.

Bennett, the third Watertown pitcher, worked three innings for the win, allowing an unearned run on two hits and a walk while striking out seven. Starter Noah Murphy surrendered two hits and no walks with three punchouts. Luke Vance gave up two runs (one earned) on no hits and a walk in the fifth.

Hawks hold Dickson to two hits in 9-0 win

DICKSON — On a "Johnny Wholestaff" night, five Hawks combined to allow Dickson County two hits Monday night as Green Hill shut out the Cougars 9-0.

Green Hill led 2-0 before the Hawks poured six scores across in the sixth inning.

Logan Barney, Liam Bowles, Micah Summar, Corbin Craver and Joey Greenstreet did the honors on the mound, combining for two walks and eight strikeouts.

Green Hill had 14 hits. Dom Waller drove in three runs on a double and single. Luke Partin drove in two runs as he and Griggs Chandler each singled twice. Barney and Ezra Buchanan doubled.

Blue Devils run-rule Rockvale

The bottom of the lineup helped lift host Lebanon past Rockvale 10-0 last Saturday at Brent Foster Field.

Cooper Hays, Jordan Jewell and Cade Thorne combined for four of the Blue Devils' seven hits, scored two runs and drove in four.

Hays singled in Lebanon's first run in the bottom of the second inning. He later capped a five-run fourth with a two-run double after Jewell and Carter Mcpeak drew bases-loaded walks and Tol Swindell hit a sacrifice fly.

Samuel Peach allowed a hit over the first 2 1/3 innings for the win before Jewell worked the final 2 2/3.

Four-run sixth lifts Commanders to district final

Friendship Christian scored all of its runs in the bottom of the sixth inning last Saturday to propel itself into the District 4-IIA championship game, overtaking visiting Goodpasture 4-3 at John McNeal Stadium.

Elijah Stockton hit an RBI double, Hayden Holleman a two-run double and Will Barnwell a sacrifice fly to deep left field..

Goodpasture built a 3-0 lead through three innings against starter Quin Long, who pitched 5 1/3 innings, allowing four hits and five walks while striking out five. Stockton gave up a hit but got the final two outs in the sixth and was in the right place at the right time to improve to 5-0. Ayden Moore retired the Cougars in order in the seventh for his first save of the season as the Commanders climbed to 24-11-1 for the season going into Monday's championship game against Clarksville Academy, seeded No. 3 in the West.

Regardless of Monday's result, Friendship's win Saturday booked a home game in the first round of the Middle Region tournament beginning Friday.

Seniors lead Central to win on their night

GLADEVILLE — Wilson Central celebrated Senior Night last Friday with an 11-7 win over Greenbrier.

The Wildcats spotted the Bobcats two runs in the top of the first inning before getting five in the bottom half. Greenbrier climbed to within 6-4 in the top of the fourth before Central posted another five-spot in the bottom half. The visitors scored three in the sixth.

Central outhit Greenbrier 10-8. Senior Brayden Wadsworth drove in three runs as he and senior Luke Kinzer doubled and singled. Senior Will Summers singled twice and scored three times from the top of the lineup. Senior Evan King drove in two runs.

Senior Cameron Thomas tossed the first 3 2/3 innings and was awarded the win. Senior Ryan Judd threw the next two frames before Colton Vivrette retired the final four Bobcats he faced.

Purple Tigers top Creek Wood

CHARLOTTE — Watertown scored early and often in a 10-3 win over host Creek Wood last Friday.

The Purple Tigers jumped to a 3-0 lead in the first inning and were up 10-0 before the Red Hawks scored their runs in the bottom of the seventh.

Chase Young pitched five shutout innings for the win, allowing three hits and three walks with eight strikeouts. C.J. Potter pitched the sixth with two strikeouts. Bret Price got an out in the seventh and Cyrus Bennett the final two.

Watertown had 11 hits. Potter drove in three runs on a double and single. Young had two singles by Bennett and Aiden Dedman doubled.

Green Hill outscored by Rossview 13-10 in battle of Hawks

MT. JULIET — It was offense galore last Friday as Rossview outscored Green Hill 13-10 in a battle of Hawks on the Hill.

Rossview jumped to a 6-0 lead in the top of the first inning. Green Hill matched it with a half dozen in the bottom of the second. The teams traded two-spots in the third before the visitors from Clarksville went up 11-8 in the fourth and never trailed again.

Green Hill was outhit 9-8 despite a home run by Nick Owens Jr, a triple and double by Griggs Chandler, a triple by Joey Greenstreet and a double by Dom Waller. Waller drove in three runs while Owens knocked in two. Leadoff batter Gabe Gray also had two RBIs on two singles.

Jackson Hines, the second of five pitchers, took the loss.