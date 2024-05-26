Moore, Florence advance in Tahiti Pro

May 26—Hawaii's Carissa Moore, participating as a wild-card entry, advanced to the quarterfinals of the Shiseido Tahiti Pro on Saturday in Teahupo'o, Tahiti.

Moore, who earlier this year announced an indefinite break from full-time competition, defeated fellow local product Bettylou Sakura Johnson and France's Johanne Defay in her opening-round heat. Moore posted a score of 10.93, narrowly edging Sakura Johnson (10.20) and Defay (9.10). Sakura Johnson was then knocked out in the elimination round by Australia's Molly Picklum 7.73 to 6.94.

On the men's side, Hawaii's John John Florence advanced through his first-round heat with a score of 13.77, defeating Indonesia's Rio Waida (9.60) and Brazil's Yago Dora (7.80).

Hawaii's Imaikalani deVault, Barron Mamiya and Seth Moniz all lost in their opening heats, and will have to win their elimination-round matchups to advance.

UH sailors 15th at national semifinals

The University of Hawaii sailing team finished 15th in the ICSA Open Fleet National Championship semifinals on Saturday in Boston, concluding their 2023-24 season.

Hawaii entered the day in 13th place, 55 points out of a top-nine finish and a berth in the national finals. But Hawaii fell back from their pace, finishing the regatta with 448 points. Trey Summers, Stella Taherian, Sophia Shaeffer and Kees Horn finished in 17th place in the A division with 260 points, while Erik Anderson, Amanda Turner and Everett McAvoy finished 12th in the B division with 188 points.