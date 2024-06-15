Moore was the first to hit for the cycle at CWS since 1956; Dreiling’s hit in 9th gives the Vols 12-11 walk-off win

Omaha, Neb. — Dylan Dreiling’s single into the left-center gap drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the ninth inning and Tennessee rallied to beat Florida State 12-11, capping a night when Christian Moore became the first player in 68 years to hit for the cycle at the College World Series. The top-seeded Volunteers overcame sloppy play in the field and poor pitching, ratcheting up their high-powered offense another notch in the ninth inning to win their first CWS opener in five appearances since 2001. Tennessee (56-12) will play North Carolina in a Bracket 1 winner’s game on Sunday night. Florida State (47-16) will meet Virginia in an elimination game in the afternoon.

