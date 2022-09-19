Moore: Here are my candidates to replace Herm Edwards

The Herm Edwards era is over at Arizona State University, and it’s time for athletic director Ray Anderson to find a replacement.

Anderson needs someone who follows the rules. The Herm train came off the tracks with a slew of departures after a recruiting scandal.

He needs someone with college football experience who can be hands-on. Edwards was always going to be a big-picture guy who relied on others to manage the details, but we see how that turned out.

Sep 17, 2022; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils head coach Herm Edwards walks the sidelines as his team plays the Eastern Michigan Eagles at Sun Devil Stadium in Tempe.

He needs a winner. University president Michael Crow sees ASU as a top-tier institution in all areas in which it competes, football is no different.

He needs someone who inspires confidence. The conference realignments aren’t over, ASU needs leverage as the Big 12 looks west. Having the right leader will go a long way toward making ASU an attractive pick.

No candidate is going to check each box, but it’s important that they don’t have any glaring holes on their resume. This isn’t the best time for a wild-card selection.

Here are a few names to start the conversation:

Tom Herman, the former Texas coach was a victim of unrealistic expectations. He was 32-18 in four seasons with the Longhorns, including 4-0 in bowl games. Before that, Herman found success at Houston, including a 13-1 season with a win in the Peach Bowl. In six seasons, Herman has never had a losing record, he’s finished in the AP top 25 four times, including two times in the top 10.

Vance Joseph, the Cardinals defensive coordinator has been in town for a few years and is familiar with the ASU program and culture. Few teams have been better at getting after the quarterback than the Cardinals under Joseph. He never should have been fired as head coach in Denver, and he’s been polishing his skills, having trained in the NFL Front Office and Coach accelerator program last spring. … Plus, his brother just got hired as interim coach at Nebraska.

Urban Meyer. ’Nuff said.

Bob Stoops, he coached nearly 20 years at Oklahoma before stepping down to make room for protégé Lincoln Riley. Stoops’ accomplishments are too numerous to list in full, but he’s won five of the New Year’s Six Bowls, plus he has an appearance in a BCS Championship game.

Dan Mullen, the former Gators coach has been pretty good in his career. He’s had five top-15 finishes in 13 seasons at Florida and Mississippi State. Things didn’t end well in the Swamp, but maybe he’s ready for another shot?

But let’s assume none of those names work out and Anderson does decide to bring a wild card to the wild west. I’d advise him to look for someone who’s been having success off the grid. A grinder who is winning at a program most people don’t pay attention to. I don’t have a name in mind, but I’m thinking about guys like Matt LaFleur and Brian Kelly whose experience at small schools in Michigan set them up for the success they’re having today.

