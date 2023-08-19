Mooney scores 14 points in fourth quarter to stun Booker; Venice rolls past Tampa Bay Tech

Cardinal Mooney defensive back/wide receiver Teddy Foster makes a spectacular catch for a first down against the Booker Tornadoes Friday night in the teams' Kickoff Classic. Fourteen fourth-quarter points by Mooney earned the Cougars' the 24-20 comeback victory.

SARASOTA - Trailing by 10 points starting the fourth quarter, the Cardinal Mooney Cougars scored two touchdowns in the final 12 minutes to stun the host Booker Tornadoes 24-20 on Friday night in the Kickoff Classic at Tornado Alley.

The Cougars’ rally actually started on the final play of the third quarter, when kicker Nino Schuetz’s field goal was good from 25 yards out, pulling Mooney to within 10 at 20-10.

Getting the ball back starting the fourth quarter, Booker had a first-and-10 from its own 28 when Tornado quarterback Alez Diaz didn’t see Cougar cornerback Macaiden Brown sitting on an out route. Stepping in front of the intended Booker receiver, the sophomore picked off the pass and took it 31 yards for the score, cutting Booker’s lead to 20-17 with the Schuetz PAT. The interception was Diaz’s third of the game.

The touchdown seemed to rattle Booker, which went three-and-out on its ensuing possession. Taking over with seven minutes left following a Tornado punt, the Cougars engineered a 10-play drive, with quarterback Michael Valentino carrying the ball four times on the possession for 50 yards. On first-and-goal from the Booker 6, running back Carson Beach punched it across, and Mooney, which fell behind 12-0 in the first quarter, had the 24-20 lead with three minutes left. With the Booker defense focused on Beach, who was held to 59 yards, Valentino was able to find running room for a team-high 99 yards rushing.

From there, Mooney’s defense was able to seal the deal. In the first quarter, the unit was gouged on a 45-touchdown pass from Diaz to Josiah Booker, and on a 30-yard TD run by Ahmad “Tooda” Hunter, who later added a 60-yard scoring run, putting Booker up 20-7. The senior finished with a game-high 124 yards on 15 carries. The Tornadoes missed the two PATs following their first two TDs. After Hunter’s 60-yard TD, Diaz’s 2-point conversion pass to Booker made it 20-7.

Mooney’s only other scoring came with 19 seconds left before halftime. Set up by a 25-yard completion from quarterback Michael Valentino to wide receiver Jack Callahan, Valentino ran it in from 10 yards out.

Both teams open their seasons on Friday. Booker hosts Immokalee while Cardinal Mooney entertains Avon Park.

Cardinal Mooney takeaways

• With Booker in front 12-0 in the first quarter, it seemed the pre-game fears of Mooney head coach Jared Clark were being realized. “I’ll tell you what, I was really worried about our defense coming into the game,” Clark said after his team’s 24-20 comeback victory over the Tornadoes in Friday night’s Kickoff Classic. “They’re athletic, they’re big up front, and (Ahmad Hunter) is a load. But our defense responded.” Indeed, after Booker’s two early scores, the Tornadoes were limited to Hunter’s 60-yard scoring run in the third quarter. Of the senior’s 124 yards rushing, 90 came on two runs. Forced to pass, Booker quarterback Alex Diaz was intercepted three times, the last a pick-6 by sophomore defensive back Macaiden Brown that started Mooney’s comeback from a 10-point deficit in the fourth quarter. Clark praised the play of linebacker George Leibold while bemoaning self-inflicted mistakes by his offense. “We just wasted a lot of plays, which I was disappointed in,” he said.

• Thanks in some degree to the bill by Gov. Ron DeSantis, which makes all Florida students eligible for taxpayer-financed vouchers _ roughly $8,500 per student _ to attend private schools, Mooney welcomed seven new players via transfer. Among them, quarterback Michael Valentino arrived from Charlotte, wide receiver Zymarion Lang from Palmetto, and defensive back Nick Bryan and defensive end Bryce Fulda from Lakewood Ranch. Booker had four, quarterback Alex Diaz, lineman Javier Pastor, and linebacker George Haygood (Sarasota), and wide receiver/defensive back Noah Obaseki (Southeast).

• It took until late in the game, but Mooney quarterback Michael Valentino finally warmed up. Of his team-high 99 yards rushing, 50 came on the Cougars’ 10-play, game-winning drive in the fourth quarter. He was just 6-of-17 for 64 yards throwing the ball, but opted to keep the ball much of the time in Mooney’s RPO (run-pass option) offense. He often paid the price by absorbing hard hits by the Booker defense. “The quarterback woke up,” Clark said. “He’s an absolute stud. Everybody loves the kid and he absolutely turned it on.”

• Though it was just a victory in a kickoff classic, Clark said his team could build off it. “Absolutely,” he said. “You’re talking about a team that’s down by 12 (in the first quarter), and 10 in the fourth. It’s the kickoff classic, you’d like to get some other guys in, but this was an important game for us. I think it was an important game for (Booker), too. We left our guys in there.”

Booker takeaways

• After his team’s 24-20 loss in a game which saw the Tornadoes lose leads of 12-0 and 20-7, head coach Scottie Littles spoke to his players about finishing. “We didn’t finish, for sure,” he said. “At the end of the day, we have a real talented group. I think we’re more talented this year than we were last year. But they think they can turn the switch on and off on Fridays, and you’ve got to finish on Mondays, Tuesdays, and Wednesdays. But I was super excited the way our kids played . . . and at the end of the day, our program is growing.”

• Mooney’s game plan was to focus on running back Ahmad “Tooda” Hunter and make quarterback Alex Diaz beat the Cougars through the air. The junior threw a beautiful pass on 45-yard touchdown to Josiah Booker in the first quarter, but also tossed three interceptions, the third the most costly one, a pick-6 by Mooney sophomore defensive back Macaiden Brown early in the fourth quarter, cutting Booker’s lead to 20-17. “That was a terrible interception he threw when we were backed up,” Littles said. “But at the end of the day, he also threw an amazing ball to (Booker) in the corner (of the endzone), and threw an amazing ball on third-and-1 that we got a holding penalty on. He made some really terrible decisions, but he made some really good ones.”

• Afterward, Littles stressed to his players that when they wake up Saturday morning, they’ll still be 0-0. “We’ll get better, and we’ll take this on the chin,” he said. “But I’m super excited for the talent we have. Super excited by the fact that this talent can play hard. I can take this group and win anywhere. They play hard, they’re talented as hell, and they’re going to give us a chance to win every week. If we can clean up our mental mistakes, the little things, and play smart, we’ll be just fine.”

Venice 48, Tampa Bay Tech 7

Venice High running back Jayce Barksdale (7) stiff arms his way around Tampa Bay Tech cornerback Javarius Lundy (6) during the FHSAA Kickoff Classic game at Venice High School.

VENICE − The Tampa Bay Tech football team took the opening kickoff and went right down the field and scored against Venice High.

Then it was all Venice.

Venice scored the next 48 points in a 48-7 victory over the Titans on Friday night in a FHSAA Kickoff Classic at Powell-Davis Stadium.

The Class 4 Suburban state runner-up, Venice received three short touchdown runs from Alvin Johnson (11 carries, 64 yards), two from fellow running back Jamarice Wilder (8 carries, 153 yards) and one each from quarterback Jadyn Glasser and Ryan Downes.

The Venice defense stifled a Tampa Bay Tech team that was in the state final two years ago and the regional semifinals last year.

Venice opens the regular season 8 p.m. Friday at home against Armwood out of Seffner.

Venice takeaways

• After allowing a 44-yard kickoff return, the defense permitted the Titans to go 53 yards in eight plays to take a 7-0 lead with 3 minutes, 43 seconds gone. “We started off slow,” Venice coach John Peacock said. “For the first game, I didn’t know what to expect. I thought we had a good football team going in, but you never know how it turns out. I was a little worried after that opening drive. But they seemed to settle in. Game speed is a little different.”

Finishing strongly on defense, Merek Borrelli recovered a fumble, and Kane Judson picked off a pass, both in the fourth quarter.

• A senior transfer from South Plantation High, Glasser took the majority of the snaps. He completed 16-of-25 for 229 yards. Even more impressive, he connected with nine different receivers through the first three quarters. Glasser also ran 11 times for 68 yards. Used in a short-yardage situation early and then in the fourth quarter, Downes carried eight times for 73 yards, including a 36-yard touchdown to cap the scoring. Downes also connected on 4-of-6 passes in the fourth quarter for 35 yards. “For the first game of the year, very impressed,” Peacock said. “Every receiver touched the ball, both backs ran well. Both quarterbacks played great. I’m just impressed.”

• Because of an injury late in the week, Venice found itself without a kicker for the game. Going for 2-point conversions after each touchdown, Venice converted three of seven, getting two runs from Downes and another from Dorien Jones.

“There’s a lot to like,” Peacock said. “For the first game of the year, very impressed. Every receiver touched the ball, both back ran well. Both quarterbacks played great. I’m just impressed. Our kids played well. It was a good night. We’ve got to get better. We’re not where we need to be. We’re pretty far ahead for Week 1.”

Manatee 23, IMG White 17

BRADENTON − The rest of us can only imagine, but tailback Kei’Shawn Smith lived it Friday night.

The 5-foot-8, 165-pound junior was nearly tripped up on a short screen pass, but instead outran the defense to the end zone – a 56-yard touchdown with 6:19 remaining – and capped the Hurricanes’ come-from-behind, 23-17 victory in a preseason kickoff classic at Hawkins Stadium.

“I put my hand on the ground, but I kept my head up,” said Smith, who took both of his receptions the distance. And when he breaks into the open field? “It’s like an adrenalin rush. It feels so good because you hear the crowd screaming. The breeze, all you hear is the wind and you’re just flying.”

Andrew Heidel (20-of-34, 219 yards, 3 TDs) made it look easy early in Manatee’s first-ever matchup with nearby IMG, finding Smith for 22 yards and the game’s first points just 2:36 after the opening kickoff.

But IMG White, considered the better of the academy’s two high school teams, quickly answered with Ely Hamrick’s 43-yard TD pass to Jacob Diver. The Ascenders took a 17-10 lead early in the third quarter when feisty senior Clay Ash (25 carries, 148 yards) scored on a 17-yard run.

Torey Gilley’s 29-yard reverse on the final play of the quarter set up Heidel’s game-tying, 6-yard TD pass to tight end Cade Weiskopf with 10:31 remaining.

Three Manatee takeaways

• The heat is the enemy. Players on both sides were plagued by cramps throughout the game, despite a 42-minute weather delay that barely dented the 85-plus degree heat. “It’s kind of tough when the FHSAA tells us not to practice in the heat, then you have to go out and play … and everybody cramps up,” said third-year ’Canes coach Jacquez Green, a former All-American at the University of Florida who played five seasons in the NFL (1998-2002). “Maybe we’ve had three or four practices in pads the last two weeks, and we tackled tonight like we had never practiced. We’ve got to be able to hit. It’s tough to simulate game action by having walk-throughs in the gym.”

• Heidel has weapons. The 6-2, 195-pound junior QB completed nine of his first 10 passes to six different targets. “With this many guys, if one’s not there I can just go to the next,” he said. “I don’t have to worry about if they’re not going to catch it or maybe they’re not going to make the play, because they all can do it.”

• Manatee is biding its time defensively until three key starters – 245-pound junior DL Alvoid Kennon, senior LB Damontez McDowell and senior S Yahir Diaz – return to the lineup. In the meantime, Green said, “Smith played on both sides of the field and did a good job.”

The Hurricanes open at Lake Minneola on Friday, before home games against Sarasota High, Charlotte High and Braden River High.

Kickoff classic scores

Riverview 24, Hillsborough 6

IMG Academy National 35, Lipscomb 10

Palmetto 17, Lakewood 7

Port Charlotte 33, Dunbar 14

Lemon Bay 31, South Fort Myers 24

Tampa Catholic 42, Sarasota 10

Newsome 17, Southeast 14

Charlotte 41, Mariner 17

Sunshine State Athletic Association

Out-of-Door Academy 27 Keswick Christian 14

Saint Stephen's 28, Southwest Florida Christian 14

Bradenton Christian 44, Santa Fe 6

Sarasota Christian 55 Geneva 0

TOP PLAYERS: SC, Daniel Jacinto (6 tackles, 2 INTs, Def TD). ... 8 different Blazers scored: Colton Loftus, Austin Kerle, Jacinto, Justin Brock, Randall Collins, Juda Avery, Noah Spenn and Brad Moltrup.

OF NOTE: Sarasota Christian had 250 yards of total offense. ... The Blazers were plus-3 in the turnover department. ... Sarasota Christian went 10-for-13 passing for 160 yards and five TDs.

RECORDS: Sarasota Christian 1-0 Geneva 0-1

NEXT: SLAM of Tampa at Sarasota Christian 7 p.m., Friday

