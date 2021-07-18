MoonDogs' Young, Camro blank Duluth

Jul. 18—DULUTH — Luke Young and Carson Hamro combined on a five-hitter as the Mankato MoonDogs defeated Duluth 1-0 in a Northwoods League baseball game Sunday.

Young pitched seven innings to get the win, allowing five hits and one walk with two strikeouts. Hamro picked up his second save with two hitless innings, giving up two walks and striking out one.

Evan Berkey, who had two hits, drove in the only run with an RBI single in the seventh inning. The MoonDogs had only six hits.

Mankato (32-15, 8-6 in second half) is off for the All-Star break and return on Thursday with a game against Eau Claire at ISG Field.

The Free Press