MoonDogs catch 'Sticks with 5-1 win

Jun. 20—MANKATO, Minn. — The Badlands Big Sticks came into the second game of the road-series with the Mankato with 11 wins on the 2024 season, and the MoonDogs eclipsed the visitors during their 5-1, Wednesday, June 19 victory with all the contest's scoring taking place in the first three innings for both teams, and the hosts are now even at 11 wins in the Great Plains West standings.

The 'Sticks (11-11) are a mere 2 games back of the Willmar Stingers (13-9) as they prepare for their Thursday doubleheader matchup — still in Mankato and with Braxton Greenburg expected to take the mound in Game 1 — beginning at 6:35 p.m., before returning home tomorrow for a Friday/Saturday, two-game set versus the Eau Claire Express at Dakota Community Bank & Trust Ballpark.

Oliver Ward absorbed the loss on Wednesday, throwing only two innings and surrendering 4 earned-runs while striking out 2 and allowing 4 walks and 5 hits. Mason Lunzman came on in relief and settled things down with a six-inning body of work that saw 4 hits and zero runs with only a single walk to speak of while fanning 6 down the stretch.

As for the Big Sticks' offense, there was just the lone-run for the visitors as right-fielder Kaden Carpenter walked in the opening frame and advanced to third on a stolen-base to second and a fielding-error that placed him conveniently at third. First-baseman Brant Kragel singled Carpenter home to give the 'Sticks an early 1-0 advantage, but then the wheels came off for the next three innings, capped-off by a 3-run third for the MoonDogs while the Big Sticks' bats went mostly silent.

While designated-hitter Cooper Hill finished the game at 3-for-4, there were few Big Sticks allowed past first for the next eight innings en route to the loss, while the visitors stranded five baserunners in scoring-position the rest of the game, as the MoonDogs barely outhit the 'Sticks, 9-7.

For more information about the Badlands Big Stick, please keep reading your Dickinson Press and/or visit their website at

https://northwoodsleague.com/badlands-big-sticks/

and for more information about the Northwoods League, you can find it at

https://northwoodsleague.com/about-nwl/about/

.