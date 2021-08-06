Moon River to require full vaccination or negative COVID-19 tests from all attendees

Aug. 6—Moon River 2021 organizers announced on Friday that a full COVID-19 vaccination or negative COVID-19 test results will be required to attend.

Organizers made the announcement on their Facebook page at 10 a.m. The short message reads: "For patrons who are not fully vaccinated, a negative COVID-19 test result must be obtained within 72 hours (3 days) of first day attending Moon River."

The festival is set for Coolidge Park on Sept. 11-12.

About 11,000 people from all over the nation are expected to attend the festival, and the policy mirrors the one implemented by the Lollapalooza Festival two weeks ago in Chicago. That event is also a city festival, meaning attendees come and go daily for shows in the afternoon and evening.

The Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee, is the week before Moon River and is a camping festival that allows for daily visitors as well. It is sold out with most of the 80,000 attendees staying on the 700-acre farm throughout the four-day event. Bonnaroo organizers have not announced COVID-19-related plans or guidelines to date.

Lord Huron will headline Moon River on Saturday, Sept. 11, and Wilco is the headliner on Sunday, Sept. 12.

Also performing on Sept. 11 beginning at 12:30 p.m. will be Rebirth Brass Band, Allison Russell, Chattanooga native Amythyst Kiah, Overcoats, Shovels and Rope, Mipso, Hippo Campus, Yola, Lake Street Dive, Dawes and Lord Huron taking the stage at 9:15 p.m.

The Sunday schedule starts with the Seratones at 12:30 p.m. and is followed by American Aquarium, Molly Tuttle, The National Parks, Indigo Girls, Madison Cunningham, Old Crow Medicine Show, COIN, Drew Holcomb & The Neighbors, Dr. Dog and then Wilco at 9:15 p.m.

Drew Holcomb co-founded the festival in 2014 in Memphis and moved it to Chattanooga in 2018 when it outgrew the venue in Memphis. It is now produced by AC Entertainment, co-founders of the Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival in Manchester, Tennessee.

Contact Barry Courter at bcourter@timesfreepress.com or 423-757-6354.