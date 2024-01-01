Mookie Cook set to make his college basketball debut this week

After being plagued by injuries to start the season, the Oregon Ducks men’s basketball team has received some good news: Freshman Mookie Cook will make his college debut in the Ducks game against Washington on Thursday.

Cook is one of three elite freshmen in Oregon’s 2023 recruiting class. Through the first few months of the season, Jackson Shelstad and Kwame Evans — the Ducks’ other two freshmen — have been two of the team’s best players. Oregon lacks depth at the wing position, so the addition of Cook could make a big impact for the Ducks on both ends of the floor.

Cook was rated by 247Sports as a 4-star recruit, but at one point he was one of the most sought-after prospects in the class of 2023, rated as the No. 2 player in the class. Cook brings a lot of speed and athleticism to the floor and is also an elite shooter, making him a pure three-level scorer.

Oregon’s Mookie Cook will make his college debut on Thursday as the Ducks take on Washington, a source tells @On3sports. The McDonalds’ All-American has been out all season with an ankle injury.https://t.co/9lwdxMRp7S pic.twitter.com/CU3t1FPsI9 — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) January 1, 2024

Before the start of the season, Cook needed ankle surgery, and he has been working to get back to the floor as soon as possible. The Ducks are still waiting on the return of star center N’Faly Dante, whose impact on both ends of the court is tremendous.

