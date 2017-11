Red Sox right fielder Mookie Betts was named a 2017 Rawlings Gold Glove winner when Major League Baseball announced the winners on Tuesday night.

This is the second Gold Glove for the 25-year-old.

Betts had a .987 field percentage with eight assists in 1,389.1 innings during the 2017 season, committing just five errors.

This is the 45th Gold Glove award in Red Sox history.