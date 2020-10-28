Mookie Betts' tweet after World Series win is bittersweet for Red Sox fans

Betts' tweet after WS win is bittersweet for Red Sox fans originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Life is moving fast for Boston Red Sox fans.

On Oct. 28, 2018, Mookie Betts was celebrating at Dodger Stadium after his Red Sox defeated the Los Angeles Dodgers to win the World Series.

Exactly two years later, Betts was celebrating another World Series title -- this time with the Dodgers, who dispatched the Tampa Bay Rays in Tuesday's Game 6 to earn their first championship since 1988.

Red Sox fans who were dismayed to see Boston trade their superstar right fielder to Los Angeles in February may have a hard time stomaching Betts' celebratory tweet after winning a World Series in another uniform.

THE JOB IS FINISHED!!!!! This one's for you LA - the City of Champions! Enjoy the hell out of it, but you know these boys aren't done chasing rings!!! pic.twitter.com/rifShjVtke — Mookie Betts (@mookiebetts) October 28, 2020

Betts even referred to Los Angeles as the "City of Champions" -- a nickname previously reserved for Boston -- in the tweet, which features a montage narrated by the late Kobe Bryant.

L.A. is deserving of that moniker in 2020, though: The Los Angeles Lakers just won the NBA championship, and Betts helped the Dodgers earn their seventh ring by racking up seven hits, two home runs and four steals in six World Series games.

Betts was beloved in Boston, and some Red Sox fans may be happy to see the 28-year-old achieve more greatness. (Ex-teammate Brock Holt gave Betts a congratulatory shout-out on Instagram.)

But the fact that Betts has been such a smashing success in L.A. while the Red Sox recover from one of their worst seasons ever has to be a tough pill to swallow.