Mookie Betts trade: AL execs offer interesting take on how Red Sox benefit

Boston Red Sox fans probably are having a tough time spinning Tuesday night's Mookie Betts trade with the Los Angeles Dodgers and Minnesota Twins into a positive.

The Red Sox sent the 2018 American League MVP and veteran starting pitcher David Price to the Dodgers, while getting outfielder Alex Verdugo from the Dodgers and pitcher Brusdar Graterol from the Twins. It wasn't much of a haul for the Sox, even if they were able to dump a lot of Price's remaining contract (three years, $96 million) in the deal.

The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal spoke to two AL executives who offered an interesting take on the blockbuster trade from Boston's perspective, and how it could help the franchise reset in the short term.

Two AL execs tell me criticism of #RedSox is misplaced.



Sox get:



*Two talented youngsters with greater value than draft pick if Betts had left as FA.



*Ability to get under threshold and re-set penalty rate to minimum.



*$40M-$50M in payroll flexibility in coming seasons.















— Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) February 5, 2020

The last point is valid, but it's unlikely to inspire much hope in Red Sox fans.

How so? Well, this team hasn't exactly spent its free agent money wisely over the last decade. In fairness, they've signed some team-friendly deals in recent years, including star shortstop Xander Bogaerts' extension. But one of the main reason why the Red Sox found themselves in a position where trading Betts had to happen was they gave out too many bad contracts of late that ballooned their payroll.

The Red Sox have to replenish their farm system if they're going to compete for World Series titles in the near future. Boston's prospect pool has been depleted in recent years due to trades and lackluster drafting/development. Some of those trades worked out, including the deals for ace Chris Sale and closer Craig Kimbrel, but the system hasn't been restocked with adequate talent over the last three years.

Prioritizing the development of homegrown talent and not overspending in free agency will be critical to the Red Sox getting back in the championship picture.

Mookie Betts trade: AL execs offer interesting take on how Red Sox benefit originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston