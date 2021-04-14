Mookie Betts returns and helps power Dodgers to victory over Rockies

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Jorge Castillo
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Los Angeles Dodgers&#39; Mookie Betts, left, hits a solo home run as Colorado Rockies catcher Elias Diaz.
Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts hits a solo home run during the third inning of the Dodgers' 7-0 victory over the Colorado Rockies at Dodger Stadium on Tuesday. (Mark J. Terrill / Associated Press)

A back injury cost Mookie Betts four games and delayed the franchise cornerstone’s debut in front of a home crowd at Dodger Stadium a little longer after a season of cardboard cutouts.

But, finally, at 7:17 p.m. Tuesday, 427 days after the Dodgers acquired him from the Boston Red Sox, Betts was introduced to cheers for his first plate appearance in front of fans in Los Angeles as a member of the home team.

Two innings later, he gave the 15,121 people in attendance more to cheer about in the Dodgers’ 7-0 win over the Colorado Rockies when he cracked a moon shot down the left-field line for his second home run of the season on a night of home debuts.

The solo homer came in support of Trevor Bauer, who gave up one hit over seven scoreless innings in his home debut as the Dodgers (9-2) won their fourth straight game.

The Rockies’ only hit off the reigning NL Cy Young Award winner was an infield single from Garrett Hampson in the third inning that Bauer nearly converted into an out with an acrobatic one-handed play. He recorded nine strikeouts to two walks, tossed 99 pitches and revived his one-eyed act for at least one pitch, getting Trevor Story to ground out to end the sixth inning with his right eye closed.

“I just really wanted it,” Bauer said.

Rockies right-hander Antonio Senzatela, meanwhile, was chased after giving up five runs in 22/3 innings for the Rockies (3-8), losers of four consecutive games.

The Dodgers took a quick 2-0 lead in the first inning on back-to-back home runs from Corey Seager and Chris Taylor. Seager hit the first pitch he saw — a 94-mph fastball — the other way for his first home run of the season. Two pitches later, Taylor smacked a slider over the wall in right-center. Max Muncy’s blast in the sixth inning gave the Dodgers their season-high fourth home run of the night.

Senzatela has surrendered 24 runs (23 earned) with 10 home runs in 262/3 innings across six starts at Dodger Stadium. That’s good for a 7.90 ERA. The Dodgers also pummeled Senzatela at Coors Field in their second game of the season, scoring seven runs in 31/3 innings on April 2.

“I just thought we did a good job battling him,” Seager said.

The Dodgers’ final debut Tuesday came in the eighth inning when David Price relieved Bauer for his first appearance at Dodger Stadium since he arrived via trade with Betts after opting out of the 2020 season. The left-hander logged a perfect eighth inning with two strikeouts in his first outing in eight days.

Betts’ first game in a week — and the news preceding his return — provided a sense of relief. He finished one for five with a strikeout before he was pulled in the ninth inning, but, most importantly, Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said he didn’t report any discomfort.

“I think it was more of a scare than anything structural,” Betts said before the game. “Precautionary to make sure I didn’t make anything worse. Had a couple of tests done but everything came back really clean.”

Betts said he never dealt with a back injury before his back recently started bothering him. He doesn’t know how the discomfort surfaced, but it bugged him enough for the Dodgers to play it safe and have him sit last Wednesday in Oakland.

He explained that he felt the back pain only when he ran. He “turned the corner” over the weekend, but he said he stayed off the field until he felt the issue was behind him. The Dodgers went 3-1 without him, including a weekend three-game sweep of the Nationals.

“Running is a super-important thing for my game,” Betts said, “and so I didn’t want to limit myself too much when we have guys on the bench who can do plenty fine in this lineup.”

Roberts said the team will be more careful with Betts moving forward and give him more days off than initially planned. He said Betts will start in center field Wednesday and he won’t play in Thursday’s series finale. But he doesn’t expect Betts to be limited when on the field.

“I think from the training staff, medical staff, he feels great,” Roberts said. “Great means to me that he’ll play without a governor and play the way he knows how to play the game.”

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

Recommended Stories

  • Bieber excels, Indians outlast Giolito, White Sox 2-0 in 10

    Shane Bieber wasn't sure where this ranked among his best performances. The AL Cy Young Award winner knew it was high on the list.

  • 'Gutfeld!' review: Fox News talk show lives in glass house when critiquing Trump-obsessed media

    Greg Gutfeld's late-night show recycles Fox News Channel talking points while falling short in the satire department during its first week.

  • Alex Caruso with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets

    Alex Caruso (Los Angeles Lakers) with a buzzer beater vs the Charlotte Hornets, 04/13/2021

  • PSG knock holders Bayern out of Champions League to reach semis

    Paris St Germain reached the Champions League semi-finals despite a 1-0 home defeat by holders Bayern Munich on Tuesday as they progressed on away goals after a 3-3 aggregate result in a thriller that was on a knife edge until the final whistle. Bayern striker Eric Choupo-Moting scored the only goal before the interval but it was not enough to overturn the German side's 3-2 loss in last week's first leg. Mauricio Pochettino's PSG side, who struggled at times in Munich, had the clearest chances but lacked efficiency, with Neymar hitting the woodwork twice and Kylian Mbappe's speed proving tough to handle but with no end product.

  • Bucs, Broncos, Seahawks players say they won't show up to voluntary workouts without COVID protocols

    With the NFL and NFLPA failing so far to agree on protocols, Denver Broncos players have said they will not show up to voluntary, in-person workouts.

  • Hideki Matsuyama and his green jacket, chilling at the Atlanta airport

    Green jacket winners: They sit around in airports just like us!

  • Celtics hold Nuggets to just 8 points in fourth quarter to claim wild comeback win

    The Celtics ended the game on a 40-8 run and totally flipped the script on the Nuggets in the fourth quarter.

  • Gary Player's son apparently 'banned' from Masters after opening ceremony stunt

    Gary Player's son has been banned from Augusta National after using a solemn ceremony as a chance to advertise golf balls.

  • Nadal shrugs off fitness concerns ahead of Monte Carlo return

    The Spaniard has not played a competitive match since his Australian Open quarter-final loss to Stefanos Tsitsipas, having skipped a series of tournaments due to a back injury sustained in Melbourne. Chasing a record-extending 12th title in Monte Carlo, Nadal has been awarded an opening round bye and will open his campaign in the second round against either Federico Delbonis or Adrian Mannarino. "An important part of the season has arrived for me," Nadal, 34, told a news conference on Sunday.

  • Can we please stop with the Julian Edelman Hall of Fame talk?

    Julian Edelman doesn't warrant a Hall of Fame conversation, much less enshrinement.

  • The Rush: LeSean McCoy on Hall of Fame candidates, the best NFL fans and social justice issues

    Two-time Super Bowl winner LeSean McCoy joins The Rush to talk about teaming up with Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and playing in front of the NFL’s wildest fans. He also debates the worthiness of Hall of Fame candidates and speaks out on recent social justice issues. 

  • Exposed Kevin Holland at a serious career crossroads

    "I need to take a month off and spend some time with my family, and then I guess it’s nothing but takedown defense for a while."

  • Masters odds: After phenomenal round, Hideki Matsuyama is huge favorite to win green jacket

    On Saturday, Hideki Matsuyama had a great round and his odds to win took a big drop.

  • As Jamal Murray goes, so go the Denver Nuggets, even in heartbreaking injury

    Dreams of the underdog Denver Nuggets winning the franchise's first-ever NBA championship this season were dashed in the instance of rising star Jamal Murray's torn left ACL late Monday night.

  • Jimmie Johnson ditches vanilla label during IndyCar debut

    Jimmie Johnson, with wisps of gray in his beard, is a 45-year-old rookie in the IndyCar Series ready to reintroduce himself. The seven-time NASCAR champion begins his official transition to IndyCar this weekend with Sunday's season opening race at Barber Motorsports Park in Alabama with three ads debuting during the NBC broadcast. Carvana, which is new to motorsports with its Johnson sponsorship and has a light sports marketing portfolio, decided to use Johnson's true personality in making its ad campaign for the IndyCar season.

  • Wayne Player – son of Gary – 'banned' from the Masters after alleged ambush-marketing stunt

    Marc Player, son of nine-time major champion Gary, has claimed his brother has been banned from The Masters for using the occasion of last week’s honorary starter's ceremony for “ambush marketing”. Wayne Player, who was caddying for his father at the ceremony, was widely criticised for displaying a box of OnCore golf balls in the background of the shot as television cameras focused on Lee Elder. Elder, 86, was the first black golfer to play in The Masters in 1975 and was invited to join regular starters Gary Player and Jack Nicklaus this year, a significant statement in the wake of heightened racial tensions in the United States over the last 12 months. Social media users were quick to condemn Wayne Player’s actions, including his own brother Marc who tweeted: “Embarrassing & illegal ambush marketing by Wayne Player during a traditional ceremony @TheMasters # tonedeaf". After Hideki Matsuyama’s popular victory on Sunday evening, CBS golf writer Kyle Porter posted a picture of Matsuyama’s caddie Shota Hayafuji bowing on the final green alongside one of Wayne Player holding the packet of OnCore golf balls along with the caption: “Can't think of a tournament in recent history that's had a more contrasting beginning and end.” Marc Player responded: “Agreed. Wayne has since correctly been banned from Augusta National and The Masters tournament. What a shame. What an embarrassment. What a bad decision to allow him on the first tee after years of similar shenanigans. My apologies to all.” When asked by Telegraph Sport if Wayne Player had been banned from the club and the tournament, Augusta National declined to comment. Wayne Player had offered an apology to Golf Digest after the initial criticism of his behaviour. “The only thought from that point was that it would be cool for fans to know what ball my dad was teeing off with,” he said. “That’s where it ends. If I’ve hurt people’s feelings, then I’m truly sorry and hope they will forgive me.” It is not the first time Wayne Player, 58, has courted controversy. He was arrested for fraud in 2019 over an incident involving a house rental at the 2018 Masters. The cheque he wrote to the homeowners bounced and he failed to follow through with a payment. He spent what he described as “five nights of hell” in a Georgia jail. He was charged with one count of deposit account fraud or bad cheques totalling greater than $499 but, in a 2019 interview with The Golf Channel, he claimed the charge was dropped after the homeowners were paid in full. It is unclear whether Gary Player knew about or condoned what his son did during the starter’s ceremony. The three-time Masters champion has been an ambassador and shareholder in OnCore since April 2019, according to the company’s website. Gary Player's representatives did not respond when contacted for comment by Telegraph Sport. In response to the controversy, OnCore's chief executive released a statement last week distancing the company from the controversy. "We are aware of the criticisms that have been raised as a result of our product being displayed by Wayne Player at this morning's ceremonial tee shot at the Masters, most specifically during the introduction of Lee Elder, one of golf's trailblazers," Keith Blakely wrote. "We did not ask or instruct Mr Player to have our ball sleeve visible during the ceremony and are sorry if his actions caused any offense or was a distraction from the wonderful recognition being paid to Mr Elder."

  • Hideki Matsuyama's caddy paid respect to Augusta National with beautiful gesture

    Shota Hayafuji took an extra second during a long-held caddy tradition to pay tribute to the legendary golf course.

  • Bills to allow 100 percent capacity in 2021, but fans must be fully vaccinated to attend

    Want to go to a Bills game in 2021? Just get your COVID-19 vaccine and you're all set.

  • UFC on ABC 2 medical suspensions: Mackenzie Dern, five others face potential 6 months

    Mackenzie Dern and five others could be out up to six months due injuries sustained during Saturday's card.

  • Tyson Fury claps back at ‘easy work’ Francis Ngannou, who responds in kind

    Heavyweight champions of their sports, Tyson Fury and Francis Ngannou take shots at each other.