Mookie Betts' Nashville upbringing steadied by constant caring from both parents

To understand Mookie Betts — the intense work ethic, the unquantifiable intangibles, the elite abilities — start with his parents.

His mother, Diana Collins, worked at the Tennessee Department of Transportation. His father, Willie Betts, built a career as a railroad mechanical superintendent after serving in the Air Force during the Vietnam War.

They divorced when Mookie was in elementary school but the two retirees remain close. They’ve been in Texas since their 28-year-old son entered the bubble for the National League Division Series. They watched him, from afar at Globe Life Field, lead the Dodgers, the organization that acquired and made him a very rich man this year, to the World Series with an array of contributions.

He’s made great defensive plays in right field seem routine. He’s delivered hits in clutch spots. He’s wreaked havoc on the bases, sensing opportunities to strike ahead of time. He’s always thinking, always scheming, always working to maximize his five-tool skill set to satisfy his unquenchable desire to win. The package derives from traits instilled by his parents.

“You wouldn't have been able to tell that we didn't live together as much as we were all together,” Mookie said.

His win-at-all-costs attitude comes from Collins — an avid bowler, former softball player, and Mookie’s first baseball coach. It all started there.

Nobody wanted Mookie at the beginning of his baseball life. His mother took him to the local Little League in Nashville to sign him up when he was 5 years old. He was tiny. “Little bitty kid with little legs,” Collins said, and the format the league used to fill out team rosters didn’t help.

Collins didn’t have any connections in the league so to get Mookie on a team she had to approach each coach asking if there was a spot available. The first two coaches told her there wasn’t any room for her son.

But the third rejection angered her the most. The man looked at Mookie, Collins recently recalled, and told her he wanted bigger kids because he wanted his team to be competitive. By then, Mookie was crying.

“Mom, I'm not going to be able to play,” Mookie told his mother.

“No, you're going to play,” Collins assured him.

Mookie Betts homers in the sixth inning in Game 1 of the World Series at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas on Tuesday.

She looked around and saw enough children rejected to form a new team. So she created one for them and became the coach. The team wasn’t competitive. They won just one game that season. But the one win mattered: it came against the coach who didn’t want Mookie.

“I told Mookie, ‘Today's going to be a little different because we were playing this one team,’ ” Collins said in a recent videoconference with 300 coaches from the Dodgers RBI program as part of the Dodgers Foundation’s Girls Coaching Series. “'Every ball that comes, I want you to get it and get an out. I don't care where the ball is.'

“So, Mookie, he was running into right field and chasing the guy home. So the coach said, 'You're not teaching him right!’ And I said, 'I'm teaching him how to win. That's what you wanted to do, right? That's what you wanted to do. You made sure you told me you wanted to win, so I'm teaching Mookie how to win.' And I was done with him.”

Mookie said he doesn’t remember that day. But his mother continued to stand in his corner. There was the time, Mookie recounted, that he was almost suspended from school for playing pingpong. Betts was a high school senior, shortly before he became the Boston Red Sox’s fifth-round pick in 2011, and his mother went to bat for him.

“She's like a best friend, but my mom too,” Betts said Thursday. “She disciplines me the same way as any other mom does, but she was always there for me to talk to. I could be honest with her.”

Willie Betts, Mookie said, was the behind-the-scenes anchor who taught him how to win — the thinking, planning and work necessary to succeed.

