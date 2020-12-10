Mookie Betts, Mike Trout named to All-MLB First Team

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts chases a first inning single during Game 6 of the World Series. (Robert Gauthier / Los Angeles Times)

The awards keep on coming for Mookie Betts.

The Dodgers’ star right fielder was named to the 2020 All-MLB First Team on Wednesday after earning a Gold Glove and Silver Slugger last month. He also finished second to Atlanta Braves first baseman in the National League MVP voting in November.

Angels center fielder Mike Trout joined Betts and Washington Nationals left fielder Juan Soto in the All-MLB First Team’s outfield. Trout was also part of the inaugural All-MLB First Team last year. Betts, meanwhile, finished on the Second Team a year ago.

Dodgers shortstop Corey Seager and left-hander Clayton Kershaw made this year’s Second Team. Dodgers third baseman Justin Turner was a finalist at his position but fell short of both teams.

Betts, 28, batted .292 with 16 home runs and 10 stolen bases in 55 regular season games. He posted a .927 on-base-plus-slugging percentage and 149+ OPS. He finished tied for second in the majors with 10 defensive runs saved.

He then hit .296 with two home runs, eight doubles, and an .871 OPS in 18 postseason games. He added several defensive highlights as the Dodgers won their first World Series since 1988.

Trout batted .281 with 17 home runs and .993 OPS in 53 games. He won a Silver Slugger and finished fifth in the American League MVP voting last month.

The 26-year-old Seager batted .307 with 15 home runs and a .943 OPS in 52 games during the regular season before fueling the Dodgers’ championship run. He hit .238 with eight home runs and a 1.171 OPS in 18 playoff games, earning both NLCS and MVP honors.

Kershaw, 32, posted a 2.16 earned-run average in 10 regular-season starts after starting the year on the injured list with a back injury. He finished ninth in the NL Cy Young voting. In the playoffs, he allowed 10 earned runs in 30 2/3 innings (2.93 ERA) across five starts.

Kershaw and Seager are entering their final years under contract before hitting free agency next winter. Betts is just getting started in Los Angeles after signing a 12-year, $365-million contract extension in July.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.