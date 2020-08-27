Mookie Betts ignites Dodgers in dominating doubleheader sweep of Giants

Dodgers right fielder Mookie Betts singles during the first game of a doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants on Thursday. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)

Mookie Betts didn’t plan on playing Thursday. One game, a doubleheader. It didn’t matter. The Dodgers star right fielder left Oracle Park on Wednesday intending to protest racial injustice and police brutality following Jacob Blake’s shooting by sitting out again. And the first lineup the Dodgers released for Game 1 of their doubleheader against the San Francisco Giants reflected those feelings. Betts’ name wasn’t listed.

But Betts told Dodgers manager Dave Roberts on Thursday morning that he had changed his mind. He wanted to play after igniting the Dodgers and Giants’ collective decision to have Wednesday’s game postponed, creating the first scheduled seven-inning doubleheader in franchise history.

The change, according to Roberts, arose after Betts spoke to Black players around the league. Betts determined he could better use his platform by playing. So, Roberts changed the lineup for his best player. Betts batted first and played right field in the Dodgers’ 7-0 and 2-0 seven-inning wins.

“Just to not divide each and every one of us,” Betts said after Game 1 when asked why he elected to play on the television broadcast. “We have a great clubhouse here and I don’t want to put anybody in an uncomfortable position. So, I’ll go play and I’ll make sure I take care of those off-the-field things.”

His impact on the field was immediate in the first game. Betts led off with a walk and scored the game’s first run on Cody Bellinger’s RBI groundout. Betts later singled in the sixth inning for his 1,000th career hit. In between, the Dodgers (24-9) posted four runs in the fourth inning, fueled by catcher Austin Barnes’ two-run double, giving Clayton Kershaw ample room to operate.

Kershaw, a possessed routine-oriented creature on start days, was slated to pitch Wednesday. The postponement, one he was 100% behind, forced him to adjust. It proved not to be a problem.

The left-hander needed 86 pitches to toss six scoreless innings — one shy of recording his first complete game since 2017. He held the Giants (15-18) to four hits. He didn’t walk a batter and struck out four.

He insisted the performance wasn’t as good as the numbers indicated. He pointed to the outfield defense saving him in the first inning, when Cody Bellinger sprinted 106 feet in 5.4 seconds to track a ball down in right-center field and AJ Pollock made a diving catch in left field for the third out.

A.J. Pollock, right, celebrates with teammate Cody Bellinger after hitting a two-run home run during the seventh inning of the Dodgers' Game 1 win in a doubleheader against the Giants on Thursday. (Ben Margot / Associated Press)

But it was good enough to drop his earned-run average to 1.80, tie Fernando Valenzuela on the all-time wins list with 173, and increase his career win percentage to .696— the highest in history among qualified left-handed pitchers.

Kershaw’s outing also prevented the Dodgers from exhausting their bullpen. Josh Sborz, the only reliever used, logged the seventh inning. It allowed the Dodgers to proceed full speed with a bullpen game in Game 2, starting with Caleb Ferguson, after Walker Buehler, the scheduled starter, was placed on the 10-day injured list in the morning with a blister on his right hand.

In between games, after naming Ferguson their opener, the Dodgers activated Gavin Lux, their top prospect, from their taxi squad as the team’s 29th man for the doubleheader.

Lux started at second base in his season debut. He went 0 for 3 for two strikeouts, but the Dodgers didn’t need much offense. Joc Pederson slugged a 434-foot home run in the second inning for the game’s first run. He scored the game’s second run after doubling and racing around on Will Smith’s subsequent double.

Ferguson, Victor González and Brusdar Graterol held the Giants without a hit until Brandon Belt lined a leadoff single off Graterol in the fifth inning. In all, seven pitchers kept the Giants shut out for the day. Kenley Jansen closed it out in the seventh for the save.

