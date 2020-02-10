Mookie Betts gives heartfelt reply to Jackie Bradley's Instagram post after Dodgers trade

Mookie Betts is finally headed to the Los Angeles Dodgers after they completed a reworked trade with the Boston Red Sox over the weekend.

One of Betts' former teammates in the Red Sox outfield, Jackie Bradley Jr., posted a tribute on his Instagram page to the 2018 American League MVP and starting pitcher David Price (who's also going to the Dodgers in the trade).

Betts gave a heartfelt reply to Bradley's post in the comment section. Check out his response in the photos below.

Betts and Bradley helped the Red Sox have one of the best defensive outfields in Major League Baseball for several years. In fact, Betts has won four AL Gold Glove awards and Bradley has won once.

They also came into the league around the same time. Betts made his major league debut in 2014, while Bradley's first full season at that level was in 2014.

The Red Sox are not scheduled to play the Dodgers in 2020, but you can bet Bradley, Betts and Price will still find time to catch up throughout the long baseball season.

