Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman among Dodgers spotted at local restaurant before Reds matchup
Los Angeles Dodgers players were spotted dining at a popular steakhouse before their three-game series with the Cincinnati Reds.
The team held a dinner at the Jeff Ruby's Steakhouse location near Fountain Square on Monday, according to a tweet from Ruby. The local restaurateur posted a photo of former MVPs Mookie Betts and Freddie Freeman, along with other players, thanking the team for its patronage.
"Thank you (Dodgers)! We appreciate you having your team dinner tonight (at Jeff Ruby's) Steakhouse in Cincinnati," Ruby wrote.
The Reds' first game against the Dodgers starts at 7:10 p.m. Tuesday at Great American Ball Park. The two teams also return to the field at 7:10 p.m. Wednesday and 12:35 p.m. Thursday. The games will be broadcast on Bally Sports Ohio and on the radio on WLW-AM (700).
This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Dodgers' Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman visit Cincinnati restaurant