Mookie Betts' fifth-inning homer against the Angels extends epic streak

With the count full in the fifth inning, reigning American League MVP Mookie Betts swung his hands around to meet a floating inside changeup and launched a home run over the Green Monster. The homer gave the Red Sox an early 5-3 lead over the Angels, but it also extended a milestone for the 26-year-old right fielder.

For the fourth consecutive season, Betts has blasted at least 20 home runs. That ongoing mark represents just one aspect of what makes Betts, a true five-tool player, one of the best in baseball.

For context, Hank Aaron holds the record for most consecutive 20-homer seasons with 20. David Ortiz has 15, and his final 14 seasons with at least 20 for the Red Sox are the most in team history.

Even though Betts has surpassed 20 home runs, the 2019 season hasn't lived up to his lofty MVP standards. He's leading the AL in runs scored, but his average (.279), OPS (.869) and stolen bases (12) are all down compared to his best seasons. His past expression of apathy toward contract extension negotiations, in addition to other extenuating circumstances, led MLB Network and FOXSports' Jon Morosi to report that the Red Sox will listen to trade offers for Betts this winter.

