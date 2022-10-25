How Mookie Betts could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Aaron Judge

How Mookie could ruin Red Sox' chances of signing Judge originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox need to make a significant splash this offseason. After a last-place finish in the American League East, chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom's job might depend on it.

One way to show the organization remains focused on a World Series title next season is to join the Aaron Judge sweepstakes. While Judge almost certainly will be the most expensive free agent on the market this winter, he would bring a needed boost to a lineup that may lose both J.D. Martinez and Xander Bogaerts.

Of course, the Red Sox would have plenty of competition for Judge's services. One of the many teams expected to be in the mix is the big-spending Los Angeles Dodgers, who could lure Judge with help from a former Boston superstar.

According to MLB.com's Mark Feinsand, Mookie Betts could move from right field to second base to help the Dodgers accommodate Judge.

"According to sources, the Dodgers could become serious players in this offseason’s Aaron Judge sweepstakes, a move that would potentially result in a position change for Betts, a six-time All-Star outfielder," Feinsand writes.

"Should the Dodgers decide to let the likes of Trea Turner, Justin Turner (club option), Craig Kimbrel and Joey Gallo (among others), leave as free agents, they could have roughly $100 million coming off the payroll, giving them ample space to make a bid for Judge."

Betts was drafted by the Red Sox as a second baseman but has played only 30 games at the position in the majors. The 2018 American League MVP has five Gold Gloves and six All-Star nods to his name as a right fielder, but moving to second base makes all the sense in the world if L.A. lands a player of Judge's caliber.

Judge set himself up for a huge contract with an American League record 62 home runs this season with the New York Yankees. The 30-year-old also drove in 131 runs while leading MLB in on-base percentage (.425) and slugging (.686). If the Dodgers are willing to pay up, it will be difficult for him to turn down a chance to play alongside Betts on a perennial World Series contender.

Even if Judge isn't a realistic option for the Red Sox, there are several other players set to hit free agency who should be on Bloom's radar. The first step to the offseason, however, should be figuring out how to keep franchise cornerstones Bogaerts and Rafael Devers in Boston long-term.