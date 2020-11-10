Mookie Betts buys house previously owned by ex-Eagles head coach Chip Kelly

Dodgers' Betts buys house previously owned by Chip Kelly originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Mookie Betts began 2020 as a member of the Boston Red Sox, and he's ending it a World Champion in Los Angeles - with a new house to boot.

Betts, 28, helped lead the Dodgers to the World Series this fall, and since the series ended he closed on a glorious $7.6 million house in the Encino neighborhood of Los Angeles.

Of interest to Eagles fans: the house also previously belonged to former Eagles head coach Chip Kelly, according to Variety:

"In August 2018, former NFL coach Chip Kelly — now head coach of the UCLA Bruins — and his wife Jill Cohen paid $7 million for the then-brand-new structure, which was built and sold by a local developer. Barely two years later, the couple flipped it to Betts at a $600,000 profit — all before taxes, holding costs, and any hefty realtor fees are factored into the equation." Ah, the ol' Chipper. Everyone's favorite former Birds head coach, right?

...right?

Well, however you feel about Kelly, you have to admit the house is pretty dang sharp:

I dig it.

According to Variety, the 9,300-square-foot property has nine bedrooms and 10 bathrooms, a home theater, a gym with a sauna, a walk-in wine closet, a pool, a poolside cabana, and a combination basketball court-slash-tennis court.

Not too bad for a world class talent like Betts. And, of course, he can afford it: Betts signed a 12-year, $365 million extension this past July.

You can see a full gallery of the inside of the house here.