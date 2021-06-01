Mookie Betts already could be changing perceptions of Red Sox trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
John Tomase
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Tomase: Is Mookie Betts starting to validate Red Sox' trade decision? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The optics of trading Mookie Betts were always going to be a loser. Homegrown MVP. Dynamic five-tool superstar. Winning personality. Face of a franchise.

Evaluations of the deal that sent him to the Los Angeles Dodgers tended to look backwards, though, listing all of the great things Mookie had already done while focusing less on what he might be in the future. And while it's too early to make any definitive determinations on that front, the 2021 season has allowed for one possibility that would significantly alter our perception of shipping him west.

He's starting to break down.

There's growing concern about Betts in Los Angeles during this most un-Mookie-like season. He's hitting just .247 with five homers through 44 games. He has missed time with a sore back, a sore shoulder, and most recently, impaired vision caused by an unspecified allergic reaction.

Tomase: Alex Cora returns to Houston and faces the music

He's on pace to play about 130 games, which would be his lowest total since he became a regular in 2015. While he still owns an .802 OPS because he's walking a ton, his .437 slugging percentage would be the lowest of his career, and of even more concern, the five-time Gold Glover has played at best an average right field, with just two defensive runs saved and some negative zone ratings.

Manager Dave Roberts admits that injuries have played a role in Betts' slow start.

"I think that's fair," Roberts told reporters, including Dylan Hernandez of the L.A. Times, who also examined this subject. "Mookie's never going to use ailments or things as an excuse. He's a guy that prides himself on playing every day. But when you talk about the swing and performing consistently, you talk about the back, you talk about the front shoulder."

While dealing Betts was primarily about economics, durability played a role in the decision, too. When the Red Sox shipped him out in February of 2020 after being unable to come to an agreement on a long-term extension, fans reacted with understandable emotion, but without seeing the bigger picture.

As we noted before the deal, 5-foot-9 stars overwhelmingly do not make good bets in their 30s. Since integration in 1947, only seven players 5-foot-9 or shorter have compiled 50 career WAR: Joe Morgan (100.6), Tim Raines (69.4), Pudge Rodriguez (68.7), Yogi Berra (59.3), Luis Aparicio (55.8), Dustin Pedroia (51.7), and Kirby Puckett (51.1). Betts (47.6) should join them this season.

That's two catchers, one Gold Glove shortstop who couldn't hit a lick, one center fielder built like a bowling ball, one broken-down spark plug, a Hall of Fame second baseman, and Raines, who would probably be Betts' closest comp, and he delivered his last All-Star season at age 27.

Betts has never been built to last, and the Dodgers should be swallowing hard right now watching him struggle. He ranks in the bottom half of the league in categories he once dominated, like exit velocity, barrel rate, and hard-hit percentage. He's barely average in sprint speed and outfield jump. His .207 average on four-seam fastballs would be his lowest by about 100 points since Statcast started tracking such data in 2017.

He's slower in the field and on the bases, and he's not getting around on fastballs like he did last season while leading the Dodgers to a World Series. Meanwhile, replacement Alex Verdugo has provided slightly better production at a fraction of the cost. Betts is in the second year of a $365 million extension, whereas Verdugo isn't even eligible for arbitration until next year.

More bang for the buck?

Mookie Betts' 2021 batting average

.247

Alex Verdugo's 2021 batting average

.287

Variation

Double

That's the makings of a trade that doesn't turn out to be even remotely as lopsided as feared, especially if prospects Jeter Downs or Connor Wong amount to anything.Of course, it's early. Maybe Betts is just slumping or his injuries are simply nagging and a month from now he'll look like the superstar of old. He doesn't even turn 29 until October, after all.

Just don't be surprised if the coming seasons bring increasingly frequent "What's wrong with Mookie?" stories, at which point maybe the Red Sox won't look quite so desperately stupid for moving on.

Recommended Stories

  • Dodgers' Trevor Bauer doesn't know why he's giving up so many home runs ... yet

    Pitcher Trevor Bauer said he will do a deep dive into advanced statistics and video to determine the reasons for the high percentage of long balls.

  • Hockey fans roast Leafs after stunning series loss to Canadiens

    You knew the Internet would be ready if the Leafs coughed up a 3-1 series lead to the Habs. The subsequent roasting did not disappoint.

  • Mets vs D'Backs: Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso praise Kevin Pillar in return to team | Mets Post Game

    Mets stars Jacob deGrom, Pete Alonso and manager Luis Rojas share stories and their admiration of Kevin Pillar and his return to the field after getting hit in the face with a fastball. The guys discuss how tough of a person he is and how he's been a mentor in the clubhouse this season.

  • Mets Takeaways from Monday's 6-2 win over Diamondbacks, including Pete Alonso's home run and four RBI in return

    Jacob deGrom was dealing and Pete Alonso hit a home run in his first game back as the Mets beat the Diamondbacks 6-2.

  • Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K) Shares Could Be 23% Above Their Intrinsic Value Estimate

    Does the June share price for Kinross Gold Corporation ( TSE:K ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • NBA playoffs 2021: Anthony Davis questionable for Lakers-Suns Game 5 with groin strain

    The Los Angeles Lakers could be without Anthony Davis for Game 5 of their first-round series against the Phoenix Suns.

  • MGM Resorts’ BetMGM Inks Partnership Deal with NYRA Bets for Horse Race Wagering

    The hospitality and entertainment company MGM Resorts International’s (MGM) BetMGM has partnered with NYRA Bets, LLC. BetMGM is the exclusive sports betting division of MGM Resorts. Shares of the company were down 2.1% to close at $42.87 on May 28. NYRA Bets is the official online wagering platform and a major provider of horse racing content in the United States. NYRA Bets, which continues to expand its presence, is currently available in 30 states. The deal will enable BetMGM customers to watch and bet on premier Thoroughbred, Standardbred, and Quarter Horse races at more than 200 tracks globally. BetMGM customers will now be able to watch daily horse racing content, live streaming videos, and race replays. Its customers can also bet on marquee events in the United States. The deal is expected to further expand BetMGM’s customer base. BetMGM CEO Adam Greenblatt said, “We’ve found a great partner in NYRA Bets and look forward to working with them to create a thrilling, interactive experience for horse racing fans on BetMGM.” (See MGM Resorts stock analysis on TipRanks) On May 21, Jefferies analyst David Katz reiterated a Buy rating and a price target of $53 (23.6% upside potential) on the stock. Katz stated, “We believe the issues and catalysts are progressing as expected-improved operating execution in an improving environment, accelerating growth in BetMGM, thoughtful capital allocation and simplifying the corporate structure which should improve the shares’ trading levels from current ~9.5X EBITDA.” The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating. That’s based on 4 Buys, 5 Holds, and 1 Sell. The average analyst price target of $44.80 implies 4.5% upside potential to current levels. Shares have increased 48.8% over the past six months. TipRanks’ Hedge Fund Trading Activity tool shows that confidence in MGM Resorts is currently Neutral, as the cumulative change in holdings across all 13 hedge funds that were active in the last quarter was a decrease of 12.7 million shares. Related News: Westport to Snap up Stako for €5M; Street Says Buy Black Knight Inks $250M Deal with Top of Mind Networks, Drive Marketing Automation LyondellBasell Bumps up Quarterly Dividend by 7.6% More recent articles from Smarter Analyst: BridgeBio Pharma and Helsinn Group Obtain FDA Approval for TRUSELTIQ Surgery Partners & UCI Health Collaborate to Enhance Surgical Facilities BP Exploring Algeria Assets’ Sale to Eni – Report Encompass Health to Redeem $100M Worth of 5.125% Senior Notes

  • Texans signing former Patriots RB Rex Burkhead

    The Houston Texans are signing former Cincinnati Bengals and New England Patriots running back Rex Burkhead.

  • See Hélio Castroneves win his 4th Indy 500 with this thrilling late pass

    Hélio Castroneves is a 4-time Indy 500 champ.

  • Rick Hendrick reflects on milestone achievement: 'I really wanted to break the record at home'

    Charlotte Motor Speedway has always been Rick Hendrick‘s personal playground. Sunday night‘s Coca-Cola 600 brought new life to the team owner‘s dominance at the 1.5-mile oval that sits just 1.8 miles away from the Hendrick race shop. Kyle Larson, Hendrick‘s newest driver, earned Hendrick‘s 269th Cup Series victory to push the organization past Petty Enterprises […]

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • Free agent RB Le'Veon Bell insists he'll play in 2021

    Free agent running back Le'Veon Bell says he is waiting to sign with the right team that will utilize his talents. Bell posted in a series of tweets on Thursday. Bell, 29, was a three-time Pro Bowl selection and two-time All-Pro with the Pittsburgh Steelers before sitting out the entire 2018 season on the franchise tag in a contract dispute.

  • Press Conference: Haney vs. Linares

    Devin Haney and Jorge Linares talk for the final time ahead of their Saturday night showdown in Las Vegas on DAZN

  • Packers apparently plan to call Aaron Rodgers’ bluff

    The Packers won’t trade the quarterback who doesn’t want to play for them because the Packers don’t believe he won’t play for them. That’s the gist of a recent report from Matt Schneidman of TheAthletic.com, and it makes plenty of sense. Schneidman writes that the Packers would trade Rodgers if the Packers “believed he was [more]

  • Nike just restocked the shirt Serena Williams' husband wore during her first-round French Open win Monday night

    Build a collection of shirts in support of the greatest athlete of all time.

  • Osaka fined $15K for skipping French Open media; Thiem out

    Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 when she skipped the news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open on Sunday — and drew a stunning warning from all four Grand Slam tournaments that she could face stiffer penalties, including disqualification or even suspension, if she continues to avoid the media. Osaka returned to Roland Garros after sitting out the tournament last year and turned in a mistake-filled 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 1.

  • Dishing up 3 Phil Mickelson stories you’ve got to know, including that money game with Xander Schauffele

    Jim "Bones" Mackay, Jeff Coston and Xander Schauffele dish three great Phil Mickelson stories you've got to hear about.

  • Rafael Nadal claims 101st Roland Garros win after proving too strong for Alexei Popyrin

    Third seed Rafael Nadal survived a third set scare to beat Alexei Popyrin in his opening match of the French Open. In his quest for a 14th Roland Garros title, Nadal made a slow start but eventually made the breakthrough late in the first set to take the lead and win it 6-4. The second set was much more of the procession expected pre-match as Nadal took full advantage of several errors by his Australian opponent, claiming it 6-2. However, with the finish line in sight, Popyrin refused to concede

  • England names final squad for EURO 2020

    England boss Gareth Southgate has named his final England squad for EURO 2020, and there were some huge surprises from the Three Lions boss.

  • Fan runs on to court during 76ers, Wizards game, is tackled by security (VIDEO)

    The fan has been banned from the arena and charges are being pursued.