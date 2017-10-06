Mookie Betts aggravates wrist injury during ALDS Game 2

Red Sox’ right fielder Mookie Betts was removed from the eighth inning of the club’s 8-2 loss to the Astros on Friday after aggravating a left wrist injury. He was in obvious discomfort after taking a few swings against Luke Gregerson in the top of the eighth, and was replaced on the field by Rajai Davis to start the bottom half of the inning. The team has yet to address his injury or set a timetable for his return, though it doesn’t appear serious enough to keep him sidelined through the remainder of the ALDS.

Betts initially sustained the injury last Sunday, when he was diagnosed with inflammation and a bone bruise in his left wrist following a 6-4 loss against the Blue Jays. A CT scan revealed no structural damage, but the Red Sox chose to play it safe with the 24-year-old, keeping him out of the starting lineup for several games during the final week of the regular season. The extra rest appeared to work: he smashed his 24th home run of the year in his last regular season appearance, then went 2-for-4 in Game 1 of the ALDS with a base hit and line drive double.

Prior to Friday’s injury, Betts went 1-for-4 with a double off of Dallas Keuchel. He finished the 2017 season with a .264/.344/.459 batting line, 24 home runs and an .803 OPS through 712 PA.

