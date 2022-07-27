Moody, To’oTo’o named to Butkus Award Watch List
It is no question that the Crimson Tide will have one of the best linebacking duos in college football this season between Jaylen Moody and Henry To’oTo’o. The two were recently placed on the Butkus Award watch list for the most outstanding linebacker in the country.
To’oTo’o was the leading tackler for the Tide in 2021 and will be entering his fourth season as a starter in the SEC, and the second in Tuscaloosa. This will be Moody’s first season as a full-time starter for Nick Saban.
These two combined with a ferocious defensive line are going to make for one of the scariest front sevens in all of football.
