Moody goes for 29, Griz rout Cats

Feb. 17—MISSOULA — Aanen Moody hit five 3-pointers and scored 29 points, and the Montana Grizzlies lit it up from 3-point land to hand Montana State an 88-69 loss Saturday night at Dahlberg Arena.

Josh Vasquez (15 points) drained four 3-pointers and Dischon Thomas (20 points) added three from the arc for Montana, which closed the first half on an 18-7 surge to lead 40-30.

The Grizzlies (17-9 overall, 8-5 in the Big Sky Conference) trailed 23-22 after two free throws by MSU's Brandon Walker at the 7:08 mark; Moody scored the game's next five points, including an old-fashioned three-point play at 6:18.

After Sam Lecholot brought the Cats (11-15, 6-7) to 27-26 with a three, Montana heated up: Dischone, Vasquez and Jaxon Nap all hit 3-pointers.

Nap's came just before the halftime buzzer, and were his only points.

Montana State came no closer than eight points the second half, and by 10:36 trailed 65-47 after another Moody three. The senior guard out of Dickinson, N.D. was 9 of 17 from the floor and 5 of 9 from the arc.

Laolu Oke added 10 points and 12 rebounds for the Grizzlies; Thomas had 10 rebounds and Montana ruled the glass 39-26.

Eddie Turner III led MSU with 18 points and Walker checked in at 13. Robert Ford III shot 3 of 10 from the arc and had nine points to go with eight boards.

Griz coach Travis DeCuire improved to 14-4 against the Bobcats.