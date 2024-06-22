Mood in England camp is 'really high' - Bowen

Jarrod Bowen has come on as a substitute in both of England's games so far [Getty Images]

Jarrod Bowen says the mood inside the England camp is "really high" despite an underwhelming start to their Euro 2024 campaign.

The Three Lions followed up a narrow 1-0 win over Serbia with a flat and uninspiring performance in a 1-1 draw with Denmark in Frankfurt on Thursday.

England can win Group C - and secure a last-16 tie against a third-placed finisher - if they beat Slovenia in Cologne on Tuesday (20:00 BST).

However, they could face Germany if Gareth Southgate's side finish runners-up, and the tournament hosts win Group A.

There has been criticism of Southgate and his side's performances from former England players in the wake of the Denmark game.

But Bowen, speaking on Saturday, said the squad were "trying not to get involved in the outside world".

"We have a real tight group, a real togetherness," said the West Ham forward, who has come on as a substitute in both games, playing a total of 35 minutes at the tournament.

"We're still in control of our own destiny. We're calm about it. The mood is really high. We're not bottom with two defeats. We're still in a really good position."

Those questioning England's performances have included former captain Alan Shearer, who said after the Denmark game: "I don’t think there is a plan. There’s a complete lack of energy, I don’t know if anyone knows whether to come or to sit."

And Wayne Rooney, who scored 53 times in 120 England appearances, said "the players have to take responsibility".

Bowen added: "I try not to get caught up in the outside world, the same as club level.

"Football is a game of opinions – there will be highs and lows but it’s about sticking together.

"We’re a team of winners. We want to win and achieve something."

'There's a lot of noise'

England have four points from two games. No team has failed to make the knockout stage of the Euros with four points.

However, England's tactics at Euro 2024 have been criticised by fans who are calling for Southgate to make changes against Slovenia after naming unchanged starting XIs in back-to-back games.

Cole Palmer, who scored 22 Premier League goals and provided a further 11 assists, has yet to play a single minute. Newcastle winger Anthony Gordon has also not yet featured.

Full-back Kieran Trippier said the squad remained upbeat and positive.

"We could be more happy, but the most important thing is that we stay together," added the Newcastle defender, who won his 50th cap against Denmark.

"There's a lot of noise but internally we stick together, as H [Harry Kane] said and as Gareth said.

"We've been in this situation before and it's all about just staying calm, staying positive, because we're going to need everybody."