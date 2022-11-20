Mariucci: Why Saquon Barkley is the best RB in the NFL in '22
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci breaks down New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
NFL Network's Steve Mariucci breaks down New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley.
Who was the biggest winner of Week 12?
Here’s a sneak-peek at Kellis Robinett’s latest top 25 college football rankings.
Taylor Heinicke will remain the Commanders’ starting quarterback for at least one more game. The terms of the Commanders’ trade with the Colts give the Commanders a strong incentive to keep Heinicke under center for at least two more games. If Wentz plays at least 70 percent of the Commanders’ offensive snaps this season, the [more]
Who's in your top 10?
The Vols saw their playoff hopes vanish Saturday night at Williams-Brice Stadium.
ESPN updated its College Football power rankings after another unexpected Week 12. Where do all the top teams land?
Check out the Cardinals' final injury report for Week 11.
Tennessee looked poised to join the top four, but its shocking loss opens the door for a new top five team in this week's coaches poll prediction.
AP top 25 poll, college football rankings prediction, Week 13. What will it be on Sunday?
Check out our betting picks for all the games left on the Week 11 schedule.
An early look at what we predict the College Football Playoff rankings to look like before the fourth release on Tuesday.
The league admitted its officials missed an egregious facemask penalty in Commanders-Eagles.
Get the latest on the knee injury suffered Saturday by Michigan running back Blake Corum
NFL Expert Picks and Predictions for Week 11 including Cowboys at Vikings, Chiefs at Chargers, Eagles at Colts
Ohio State is the early favorite in the 2022 installment of the "The Game."
Patrick Daugherty ranks and evaluates all of Week 11's top running back plays. (Brad Rempel-USA TODAY Sports)
It was the Rahm and Rory show at the 2022 DP World Tour Championship.
What does the ESPN FPI Matchup Predictor say is Ohio State's percentage chance of beating Michigan Saturday? #GoBucks #TheGame
What will the USA TODAY Sports Coaches Top 25 Poll potentially be? It’s our predicted guess on the college football rankings after Week 13
Chip Kelly was on the verge of finally making UCLA a nationally relevant team. With the Bruins disheartening loss to USC, he might never get another chance.