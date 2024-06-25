Monza want Maldini for free but no green light from Milan

Monza have been hoping to sign Daniele Maldini on a free transfer this summer, but Milan haven’t agreed to release him from his contract, reports detail.

The 22-year-old Italian forward started the 2023-24 season on loan with Empoli, where he struggled to show much of note, before heading off to the Biancorossi in the January transfer window. He impressed more in Lombardy, scoring four goals and providing an assist across 11 games.

Maldini has a year left on his contract with Milan but isn’t expected to be part of Paulo Fonseca’s new project at the club, leaving his future shrouded in doubt ahead of the summer transfer window. His agent Beppe Riso has already been in contact with various clubs including Atalanta and Fiorentina.

Milan won’t release Maldini

Daniele Longo of Calciomercato.com details how Monza have been hoping to sign Maldini for free this summer, but Milan aren’t willing to terminate his contract a year early, throwing the deal into doubt.

Gianluca Di Marzio initially reported that the 22-year-old would join the Biancorossi on a free transfer, but he has since deleted the tweet and edited the article, suggesting that this is no longer the case.