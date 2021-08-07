Monuments knocked over at Union Cemetery in Maplewood

Aug. 7—Someone knocked over more than a dozen monuments overnight at Union Cemetery in Maplewood, the site superintendent said Friday.

When staff arrived Friday morning, they found 14 monuments had been disturbed in a section dating to the early 1900s, Dominic Pierre said. One of the monuments was broken, while the rest were just knocked over, he said.

One of the monuments sits on the lot of a Civil War veteran, Pierre said.

"Typically, we don't have vandalism almost ever," he said. "This was kind of a rare occurrence and one of the bigger occurrences."

Pierre said it likely occurred in the middle of the night and certainly was after the 9 p.m. security checks.

Staff are trying to contact relatives of those whose monuments were disturbed, but that's proving difficult because of the monuments' age, he said.

Maplewood police visited the site and took information for a report, Pierre said.