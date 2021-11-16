Monumental Sports plans to remove mask mandate for Capitals, Wizards games

Capitals, Wizards to remove mask mandate at Capital One Arena originally appeared on NBC Sports Washington

Following Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser's announcement removing the city's indoor mask mandate effective November 22, Monumental Sports & Entertainment will no longer require fans to wear masks inside the arena.

Starting November 22 when the Wizards host the Charlotte Hornets, fans at Capital One Arena can attend without being masked. Fans attending Wizards games will still be required to wear a mask if seated in "player proximate areas," per a statement from Monumental.

Any person aged two or older seated within 15 feet of the court or player benches qualifies as sitting in a "player proximate area." Fans with seats purchased in these areas will be notified via email before the game if they need to wear a mask.

An update from Monumental Sports & Entertainment



For more information: https://t.co/L7FdNxC7Mj pic.twitter.com/Hu8Y1rM1pa — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) November 16, 2021

All employees working at Capital One Arena during games and events will still be required to wear masks indoors.

The Wizards are currently on a two-game road trip with games in Charlotte and Miami this week, but will return home to play the Heat on November 20 and the Charlotte game on Nov. 22.

For the Capitals, they'll be on a west-coast road trip until November 21. Their first game without a mask mandate will be November 24 against the Montreal Canadiens.