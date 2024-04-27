Monumental sports owner Ted Leonsis talks Washington Capitals game, Mystics move to Capital One Arena

WASHINGTON (DC News Now) — It was a year full of surprises for Monumental sports owner Ted Leonsis.

Ahead of game three of the Washington Capitals first round Stanley Cup Playoffs series vs. the New York Rangers, DC News Now sports reporter, Alex Flum, spoke one-on-one with Leonsis about the Caps and Washington Wizards staying in D.C. and not moving to Virginia, the decision to move the Mystics game vs. Caitlin Clark to Capital One Arena and more.

“We’re only focused on today and tomorrow,” Leonsis said. “I don’t have any regrets and looking back, I think we’ve come to the right decision. The city’s been absolutely fantastic.”

First batch of tickets sell out to see Caitlin Clark take on Washington Mystics in DC

He said seeing the fans coming to enjoy the games makes it feel like “the old days.”

“That’s what we want,” Leonsis said. “We’re going to sign a 25 year lease. We’re going to make big, big investments. It’s going to take three, four, five years to see all of the visible signs of upgrades and change. But we will build a world class arena. It’s looks great right now.”

DC News Now asked Leonsis what went into the decision of moving the Mystics game as the team prepares to play against Caitlin Clark and her WNBA team.

“The agreement will come to what the city will be allowed to have four games here and playoff games,” he said. “We’re the longest tenured one, the longest tenured ownership groups in the WNBA.”

Leonsis said they predicted that 2024 would be the year women’s sports breaks through.

“This year it did,” he added. “Eighteen million people watched the NCAA tournament for the women on ESPN. More people watched that game that watched the men’s NCAA tournament and be an NBA game. So certainly it’s a phenomenon.”

Leonsis also added that if games sell out more, he thinks they can work something out with the city to move more games to Capital One Arena.

