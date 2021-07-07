Monty Williams says Dario Saric injury 'breaks your heart'
The Phoenix Suns head coach spoke about the news of a torn ACL for the 5th-year pro.
The Croatian big man suffered the injury in the first quarter of Tuesday's NBA Finals opener, which Phoenix won 118-105 over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship. Saric, who has been the Suns' first big man off the bench for most of the season, exited the game with a notable limp following an awkward attempt to score inside on Brook Lopez during the closing minutes of the first quarter.
Phoenix Suns forward Dario Saric won't return to Game 1 of the NBA Finals on Tuesday night after suffering a right knee injury late in the first quarter. Saric is one the team's main contributors off the bench, averaging 4.8 points and 2.6 rebounds in about 11 minutes per game. Without him, Williams turned to Torrey Craig for more minutes in the first half and also used Frank Kaminsky, who hasn't played much in the postseason.
Chris Paul, Monty Williams and Devin Booker discuss the Phoenix point guard's stellar performance in Tuesday night's victory over the Milwaukee Bucks.
The NBA commissioner was a more-than-keen observer on Tuesday night, watching the Phoenix Suns win their first finals game in 28 years and the Milwaukee Bucks lose their first finals game in 47 years. Silver says that’s a great thing. “I see this as, hopefully, the end of a transition for the league,” Silver said.
Phoenix point guard shows how to run successful pick-and-roll against several defensive coverages.
