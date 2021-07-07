Monty Williams says Dario Saric injury 'breaks your heart'

Reuters

The Croatian big man suffered the injury in the first quarter of Tuesday's NBA Finals opener, which Phoenix won 118-105 over the visiting Milwaukee Bucks to take a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven championship. Saric, who has been the Suns' first big man off the bench for most of the season, exited the game with a notable limp following an awkward attempt to score inside on Brook Lopez during the closing minutes of the first quarter.