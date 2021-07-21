Monty Williams gets emotional following NBA Finals loss: 'I wanted it so bad'
The Phoenix Suns head coach shed some tears in his postgame press conference following the end of his team's season.
As the final buzzer sounded, a stone-faced Chris Paul slowly walked off the court, down the tunnel and into the locker room. One of the NBA's most accomplished players finally got to the sport's biggest stage in his 16th season at 36 years old. Led by Giannis Antetokounnmpo's amazing performance with 50 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks, the Milwaukee Bucks beat the Suns 105-98 on Tuesday night to win the NBA Finals in six games.
