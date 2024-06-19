Monty Williams fired as Detroit Pistons head coach after just one season

DALLAS, TEXAS - APRIL 12: Head coach Monty Williams of the Detroit Pistons looks on during the first half against the Dallas Mavericks at American Airlines Center on April 12, 2024 in Dallas, Texas. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

DETROIT (FOX 2) - A little more than a year after hiring Monty Williams to lead the rebuilding Detroit Pistons, the team is reportedly parting ways with him after winning just 14 games.

According to ESPN reporter Adrian Wojnarowski, the Pistons have dismissed Williams – three weeks after parting ways with general manager Troy Weaver.

The Pistons announced the hiring of Williams on June 13, 2023, when the 2022 coach of the year signed a $78 million contract.

In a statement announcing the move, the team said it was done after a thorough review of the team's performance.

"Decisions like these are difficult to make, and I want to thank Monty for his hard work and dedication," said Pistons owner Tom Gores. "Coaching has many dynamic challenges that emerge during a season and Monty always handled those with grace. However, after reviewing our performance carefully and assessing our current position as an organization, we will chart a new course moving forward."

Gores said the team is immediately searching for a new head coach.

"We are unwavering in our commitment to bring a championship-caliber team to Detroit," said Gores. "We will be diligent and swift in our search for a new head coach to lead our exciting young core of players and will continue our vision towards building a best-in-class front office that will help us achieve sustainable success."

The Pistons went 17-65 in 2023 under Dwane Casey, who moved into a front office role. A few weeks after Casey stepped down, Williams was hired from Phoenix where he won 64 games in the 2021-2022 season – earning the 2022 Coach of the Year award.

With the team seeking a new GM and a new head coach ahead of the season and holding the number 5 overall pick in the NBA Draft next week – it's a chance for new team president Trajan Langdon to grow a team that has not won more than 30 games since the 2018-2019 season - Casey's first season and the last playoff appearance.

Since the Pistons' run in the 2000s, the team has struggled to find a steady identity – winning 40 games or more just twice in 16 years. In that span, the Pistons have made the playoffs three times – losing in the first round each time.