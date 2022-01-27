Monty Williams on Devin Booker: ‘I laugh when I look at the All-Star voting and see the guys ahead of him’

Gerald Bourguet: “I just kind of laugh when I look at the All-Star voting and I see the guys ahead of him on the ticker.” – Monty Williams on Devin Booker, saying he should be a starter

Source: Twitter @GeraldBourguet

MVP of the Night: Devin Booker pic.twitter.com/DShu0zO2eB – 7:22 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I’m just having a lot of fun.” Devin Booker. #Suns pic.twitter.com/EGhImpVWGS – 2:18 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“I appreciate it, but I’m not worried about that anymore. I’m in a different phase of my career.”

Devin Booker when told about Monty Williams saying the fan voting is “laughable” regarding him and how he should be an #NBAAllStar starter. #Suns pic.twitter.com/yhno8ye4Wb – 1:54 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“They’re good at closing games.” Bismack Biyombo on Chris Paul and Devin Booker as the All-Star backcourt scored a combined 21 points in the fourth with Paul scoring 15 on 5-of-7 shooting. #Suns pic.twitter.com/DDdxl9gVTq – 1:35 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Were you smiling when you got that tech?”

These two.

They now each have eight techs.

Devin Booker X Chris Paul = more wins for #Suns pic.twitter.com/L8HH2iZMic – 1:26 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

5 takeaways from #Suns topping #Jazz for second time in three days as Devin Booker goes for 43 azcentral.com/story/sports/n… via @azcentral – 1:17 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Bismack Biyombo said Chris Paul and Devin Booker are so good at closing games it takes a lot of pressure off of everyone else down the stretch. Also said “if we have to set 100 screens” to set them up, they will – 1:13 AM

Ryan Miller @millerjryan

Snyder is asked about Whiteside’s late foul.

“What I saw was Booker score 21 points in the first quarter because we didn’t run back and we got down 20.”

After breaking down darn-near the whole game, he lands on Whiteside.

“He has to keep self control. It’s unfortunate.” – 1:03 AM

Marc J. Spears @MarcJSpears

Suns head coach Monty Williams says he laughs at the lack of NBA All-Star voting that Devin Booker has received and says he should be a starter. – 1:03 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Just hoop.”

Monty Williams on approach with having just nine players. #Suns pic.twitter.com/jVqmqyyYKP – 1:02 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“It’s laughable.”

Monty Williams on where Devin Booker is in fan All-Star voting.

Said he should be starting in #NBAAllStar game. pic.twitter.com/miXIPfN7vp – 12:59 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

“Quin, what did you see on the Hassan Whiteside play?”

“What I saw was Devin Booker score 21 points in the first quarter because we didn’t run back, and we got down 20.” – 12:58 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“I just kind of laugh when I look at the All-Star voting and I see the guys ahead of him on the ticker.” – Monty Williams on Devin Booker, saying he should be a starter – 12:53 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams said he has been laughing at the fan vote totals for Devin Booker in the All-Star Game. Said that Booker needs to be a starter and Booker proved that point tonight. – 12:52 AM

StatMuse @statmuse

Devin Booker tonight:

43 PTS

12 REB

4 AST

16-28 FG

He has the most 40+ point games in Suns franchise history (16). pic.twitter.com/udIaVUWETU – 12:52 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams called tonight a gutty win. “Chris and Book made plays down the stretch. That’s who they are, that’s who they’ve been since they’ve been here.” – 12:47 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams called it a gutty win tonight to have as much energy as they did with only 9 guys. Spotlighted the high minute totals for a few guys and the contributions off the bench. Credited Payton for his defense and Smith for his rebounding. – 12:46 AM

Rob Perez @WorldWideWob

Devin Booker now averaging 32.6 points in 7 games since the Raptor. – 12:39 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Final: PHX 105, UTA 97

Booker: 43 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 16-28 FG

Paul: 21 Pts, 5 Ast, 8-17 FG

Biyombo: 12 Pts, 6 Reb, 3 Blk

Clarkson: 26 Pts, 6-12 3P – 12:38 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Suns win despite registering only 14 assists, the second-lowest total in the Monty Williams era. Really is remarkable how good this group has become at winning. – 12:37 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

FINAL: Suns 105, Jazz 97. A nice comeback try, powered by Mike Conley (16/10) and Jordan Clarkson (26/5), but they fell apart during a late 8-0 stretch. Hassan had 16/11 but had some really bad moments. And the Jazz ultimately had no answers for Booker (43/12/4) and CP3 (21/4/5). – 12:37 AM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Suns win 105-97. It was a Jazz good comeback, but an incredibly undisciplined finish to the game.

Devin Booker had 43/12/3, was a +18.

Clarkson had 26/5/2, he was a +2.

Conley: 16p/10a — was maybe the hardest playing player on the floor.

Jazz play Grizzlies on Friday. – 12:37 AM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

32.6 seconds remaining. The Jazz trail the Suns 105-97…..nothing wrong with the effort tonight from Utah. Just not enough firepower on both ends. When you have a specific weakness, Paul and Booker exploit it and boy did they do that in the fourth – 12:35 AM

Ky Carlin @Ky_Carlin

Devin Booker is a big time player. These shots he’s making in this 4th quarter have been crazy. – 12:34 AM

Sarah Todd @NBASarah

The end of this one is Mike Conley and JC clawing the Jazz back in. Hassan committing a bad foul and getting pissed for a T on top of it and then Booker making incredible shots. – 12:32 AM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

That’s a franchise-record 16 40-point games for Devin Booker. He’s 25 years old. – 12:31 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker again. Has 42. #Suns up seven as he hit the tech FT – 12:30 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker now owns the Suns’ franchise record for 40-point games with 16 – 12:30 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Big offensive rebound by Bridges, leads to Booker bucket.

#Suns up four.

Jazz fans standing. – 12:28 AM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Those were Booker’s first points of 4Q, and they were big – 12:28 AM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker not happy on the bench. #Suns – 12:05 AM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 74, UTA 64

Booker: 37 Pts, 12 Reb, 4 Ast, 14-25 FG

Smith: 8 Pts, 5 Reb, 2 Blk

Paul: 6 Pts, 5 Ast

Whiteside: 10 Pts, 10 Reb – 11:55 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 3Q: Suns 74, Jazz 64. Utah back to its offensive struggles — 16p in the period on 5-17 shooting. Also committed five turnovers. Booker up to 37/12/4. – 11:54 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

That’s a bad OReb to give up there, I thought. With Booker, you know a pull-up is likely, so I thought there was time to bracket Smith front and back. And then I thought Royce, while undersized, could have boxed out a bit more. – 11:46 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker has 35 of the Suns’ 65 points. No one else in double figures – 11:42 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Mandatory Booker is doing all this while playing really good defense tweet – 11:32 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker with his 127th 30-point game – 11:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker with 33 on 12-of-18 in 22 minutes. #Suns up 7. – 11:29 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Who are you expecting to get it going offensively along with Devin Booker, who has 26 of #Suns 50 points at halftime with Phoenix up, 50-48, over Jazz. – 11:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns 50 #Jazz 48 H

PHX: Booker 26 (10-of-15 FGs). Rest of Suns (11-of-26). Led by as many as 21.

UTA: Clarkson 10 (9 Jazz players have scored). 19 bench points.

Ayton (ankle), McGee (knee), Payne (wrist), Crowder (wrist), Mitchell (concussion protocols) and Gobert (calf) OUT. – 11:18 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Big block by Biyombo after Booker turnover as #Suns are only up two, 50-48, at half after leading by as many as 21. #Jazz pic.twitter.com/aRqMwgX3tg – 11:13 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Games like this are why I have a hard time advocating for Devin Booker or Chris Paul as the Suns’ MVP frontrunner/top All-NBA candidate – 11:12 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Two big signs the offense is struggling:

— Only 1 assist for someone outside of Booker and Paul

— Only 9 3PAs – 11:12 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

HALFTIME: Suns 50, Jazz 48. Utah outscores Phoenix 30-11 in 2Q to make a game of it. Jazz shot 12-21 in the period, while Phoenix went just 5-17. Turnover battle has evened out, as Jazz have 8, but Suns are up to 6. Devin Booker has 26/7/4. JC leads Utah with 10. – 11:11 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Halftime: PHX 50, UTA 48

Booker: 26 Pts, 7 Reb, 4 Ast, 10-15 FG

Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-4 FG

Biyombo: 4 Pts, 3 Reb

Clarkson: 10 Pts, 4-9 FG

Jazz outscore Suns 30-11 in the 2Q. Horrendous effort. – 11:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker has 26, but the degree of difficulty on his shots is rising with every attempt.

#Suns lead down to two as Ingles hits 3. #Jazz – 11:08 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker tied Chris Paul for team lead in technical fouls.

Each have 8. #Suns #Jazz – 11:04 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

The Suns have 11 2nd quarter points and Book has 5 of them. He had 21 of their 39 points in the 1st. Might be good for some of the other guys to start hitting – 11:02 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Booker gets T’d up in the middle of a Jazz run to get within 8. Crowd is all the way back into it. Important close to the first half here to not lose all the great work from the first quarter. – 11:01 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Can’t tell what Devin Booker said but it seemed like that was a pretty soft tech – 11:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker deep 2. #Suns up 10. – 11:00 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns current lineup:

Booker at the one, Payton, Bridges, Wainright and Smith.

Just lost ball to Clarkson.

Just picked up a technical foul. #Suns – 10:58 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

Devin Booker T’d up – 10:58 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Booker technical. I don’t really know why? – 10:58 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

You can see Crowder is telling Smith he needs to yell out and talk to Booker when someone is coming behind him in transition like that – 10:58 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker: 24 points, 4 assists, 9-12 FG

Rest of Suns: 24 points, 5 assists, 11-25 FG – 10:57 PM

Denzel Valentine @denzelvalentine

Book is a assassin man lol – 10:54 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Devin, you’re so handsome.” #Jazz fan.

Booker with 24 (Kobe number) in 13 minutes. #Suns up 48-37. – 10:54 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker checks out and the Jazz go on a 12-4 run to start the 2Q – 10:48 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

The only man that could stop Devin Booker in Utah tonight pic.twitter.com/jveVXjBuG6 – 10:44 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker with 21.

Flexing. Talking. Hyped.

He’s outscored #Jazz by himself.

#Suns rolling, up 21 after one, 39-18. – 10:41 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker outscored the Utah Jazz 21-18 in the first quarter. Too bad he only boosts his numbers when he plays bad teams – 10:41 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker with 21-6-4 through the first quarter. Jazz are right there alongside him with 18-10-6.

Suns up 21. – 10:41 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

End 1Q: Suns 39, Jazz 18. Fans are booooooooing. Not a surprise after that. Booker has 21p, 6r, 4a already. Phoenix shot 66.7%. Jazz shot 29.2%. Which could be forgiven if it looked like anyone was actually trying. – 10:40 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

End of 1Q: PHX 39, UTA 18

Booker: 21 Pts, 6 Reb, 4 Ast, 8-11 FG

Bridges: 6 Pts, 3-3 FG

Cam Johnson: 3 Pts

O’Neale: 5 Pts – 10:40 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

The Jazz trail the Suns 39-18 at the end of the first quarter….Devin Booker had 21 points, 6 rebounds and 4 assists in the first 12 minutes….the Jazz haven’t done anything well. At all. – 10:40 PM

Andy Larsen @andyblarsen

Jazz are down 39-18 to the Suns after 1Q. Devin Booker has 21 points.

Did you guys know that Pepsi was once called “Brad’s Drink”? – 10:40 PM

Ryan McDonough @McDNBA

Close game in Utah at the end of the 1st quarter

Booker – 21

Jazz – 18 – 10:40 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

2nd foul on Booker.

Called for lane violation as he ran in from the 3-point line for the rebound.

Whiteside missed 2nd FT opportunity after scoring.

#Suns up 37-18 as Jalen Smith gets on the board. Seven of the nine available #Suns have scored.

Shamet, Payne haven’t scored. – 10:39 PM

Eric Walden @tribjazz

For the second straight game against the Jazz, Devin Booker has 17p in the 1Q. – 10:38 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker: 17 points, 6 rebounds, 3 assists, 7-9 FG

Utah Jazz: 16 points, 9 rebounds, 5 assists, 6-21 FG – 10:37 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

LOL Book asking Whiteside about that screen like hey bud are you gonna fall down on all of ’em tonight or – 10:37 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Devin Booker has been good tonight. 17, 6 rebounds and 3 assists….that’s a nice all around game

Wait. We’re still in the first quarter? – 10:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker with 17 points, 6 rebounds and three assists in 10 minutes.

7-of-9 FGs.

“MVP” chants going for Booker. #Suns up 33-14. – 10:35 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Monty Williams a while back talked about that Jalen Smith dunk in Charlotte showing an edge they saw much more from him at Maryland. Seeing that tonight with these physical blocks. – 10:35 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns going 3-guard with Shamet, Payton and Booker with Wainright and Smith, who just came over for help block. #Suns up 30-14. – 10:29 PM

Kellan Olson @KellanOlson

Devin Booker 14, Jazz 12 eight minutes into the game – 10:28 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

“Devin Booker hotter than fish grease” lmao – 10:28 PM

Ben Anderson @BensHoops

Devin Booker 13

Jazz 12

4 minutes left in the first. – 10:27 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker having his way with Jazz.

14 on 6-of-8 shooting in 8 minutes. #Suns up 15. – 10:27 PM

Tony Jones @Tjonesonthenba

Booker out here destroying the Jazz – 10:27 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker: 11 points, 5-6 FG

Utah Jazz: 11 points, 4-13 FG – 10:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns current lineup:

Booker, Payton, Bridges, Wainright and Smith. – 10:26 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker said he likes playing against Utah and here in Salt Lake City.

Looks like it.

Has 9 already on 4-of-4 shooting. #Suns up 22-9. – 10:24 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Devin Booker dropping a BOMB – 10:22 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Biyombo block on Whiteside.

#Jazz going small as they did in Phoenix. Paschall in for Whiteside.

#Suns up 12 as Booker to the rim. – 10:21 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker to Biyombo.

Dunk.

Timeout #Jazz. #Sunsup 13-5 with 7:42 left in 1st quarter. – 10:16 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Booker got fans in the building. Hits jumper. Tie game. #Suns #Jazz – 10:12 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Who got the loudest boo?

Chris Paul or Devin Booker? #Suns pic.twitter.com/F6kDJxSePT – 10:09 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

#Suns nine deep tonight.

And relax.

Devin Booker is here. Just stepped away for a minute. pic.twitter.com/Okef72Ptwl – 10:05 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“Happy for him.”

Monty Williams on #Suns GM James Jones receiving multiyear contract extension. pic.twitter.com/ICTUXpEff7 – 8:46 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Monty Williams addresses JaVale McGee (knee soreness) and Deandre Ayton (ankle) injury status. #Suns pic.twitter.com/Zt3I45AOjv – 8:43 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams said JaVale McGee’s injury flared up in the last game and the Suns are being cautious with him. Deandre Ayton is still day-to-day, they’ll have an update on him when they return to Phoenix – 8:41 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Monty Williams on James Jones’ extension: “I was happy for him. Anytime you can hang around as long as he has, that’s a huge accomplishment. He’s earned it for sure. The decisions he’s made, the culture he’s established has put us in the position we’re in for sure.” – 8:36 PM

Gerald Bourguet @GeraldBourguet

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

“He makes me look good. He makes me look smart.”

Hiring Monty Williams is one of best moves James Jones has made in his role as #Suns GM.

Definitely top five. Arguably the best move.

Agree? https://t.co/sRbHzCwLZK pic.twitter.com/1BTMPAS5gG – 5:13 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

Devin Booker Top 15 selling jersey from 1st half of season via @TheNBPA. #Suns pic.twitter.com/7SNNTy9kjC – 1:50 PM

Duane Rankin @DuaneRankin

There’s the belt Devin Booker said White team hasn’t touched. Jae Crowder of the Black team sporting it proudly. #Suns pic.twitter.com/qzqrQpl5Po – 12:45 PM

Howard Beck @HowardBeck

Thinking about Kobe today. If you’d like to learn more about his formative years — before Kobe became KOBE — I highly recommend @MikeSielski‘s new book, “The Rise,” and our discussion about it on the Crossover pod:

Devin Booker on potentially starting in the All-Star Game: "I'm not worried about that anymore. I'm in a different phase of my career. Like Chris said after another game, we're worried about getting coach in the All-Star Game. That's our main objective."

Chris Haynes: Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant expected to sit out the All-Star Game next month in Cleveland.

Chris Haynes: Sources: My @NBAonTNT report on Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant expected to sit out the All-Star Game next month in Cleveland. -via Twitter @ChrisBHaynes / January 26, 2022