Reuters

A Swiss man with Parkinson's who hiked more than 1,100 km across the Alps to raise awareness of the debilitating neurological disease is gearing up for his next challenge after undergoing an operation to implant electrodes in his brain. Yves Auberson overcame muscle spasms and other symptoms to make the three-month trek last year. Auberson was elected Personality of 2020 by the public in the region around his hometown of Nyon, near Geneva.