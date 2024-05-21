Montverde scores walkoff win in FHSAA softball state semis

Montverde Academy will play for an FHSAA softball state championship for the first time since its runner-up season in 2016 after escaping a Class 3A semifinal Tuesday afternoon.

Senior Jenna Meder scored the winning run on a throwing error in the bottom of the seventh inning to give the top-seeded Eagles (27-4) a wild 8-7 win vs. No. 4 Miami Somerset Academy (22-7-1).

It was a rematch of last year’s state semifinal won 3-2 by Somerset.

Montverde advances to face the winner of No. 2 Baldwin (29-1) and No. 3 Clearwater Calvary Christian (22-5) on Wednesday at 7 p.m. at Legends Way Ballfields in Clermont.

FHSAA softball state tournaments include 5 from Orlando area

The Stallions claimed one-run leads twice early in the game. They then went on to tie the score in each of the final two innings.

La’Breah Sands, an eighth grader, drew a bases-loaded walk to bring home junior Leila Susaia and give Montverde a 7-6 lead in the sixth.

Somerset tied the score again on a single to left field in the seventh, but a baserunner was tagged out in between third and home for the final out.

Meder and sophomore Luna Taboas opened the bottom of the frame with singles for the Eagles that ultimately set up the thrilling conclusion.

Senior Aracelis Jimenez followed with a bunt to advance the runners. An overthrow down the third-base line allowed Meder to break for home plate and end the game.

Jimenez (2 RBI) and Taboas (3 runs) each finished 4-for-5 for Montverde.

The Eagles, who committed two errors in the field, tallied 16 hits and 4 doubles.

Admission to FHSAA state tournament games is $14 in advance and $17 on day of games through the GoFan app. All games will stream live online for a fee at NFHS Network.

This article originally appeared on OrlandoSentinel.com. Email J.C. Carnahan at jcarnahan@orlandosentinel.com.