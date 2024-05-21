Montrose's track coach Brewer retires; school going through coaching changes

Dean Brewer is enjoying these final days as he is closing in on the end of his track and field coaching career.

He informed the school district that he is stepping away from coaching after more than 30 years. During his tenure with the cross country and track teams, Brewer built both into championship programs, and he guided numerous district and state medal winners that included his own children, Owen, Max, and Paige.

“When I came back to track, I had no intentions of being a head coach,” Brewer said. “Sean Castellani approached me to coach the distances, and I said fine. Then Sean went into administration, and I had to step in. Then I ended up coaching my kids. One of the most awesome moments for me was giving my kids state medals in cross country.

“The first one who I coached to a state medal was Owen, so that was really special.”

District 2 acknowledged Coach Brewer at this year’s championship meet for his longevity, success, and commitment to promoting the sport.

Brewer earned The Times-Tribune Cross Country Coach of the Year honor in 2015 and 2020 and was named the Times-Tribune Girls Track and Field Coach of the Year in 2022 when the Lady Meteors won the District 2 Class 2A championship.

Montrose has also won three straight Jordan Relays championships and two on the boys side.

“It’s been fun just being around the athletes,” Brewer said. “I’ll miss it, but I will probably miss cross-country the most. Track was always a struggle because I am a distance guy, and you can’t win without sprinters. There are too many fast-paced events. You need fast kids or a ton of throwers in the field events, kids. We lived off having good distance for a lot of years. Then we started to get some sprint kinds, and that made a huge difference.

I was mentored well by Jim Fluck in the distance races and Tom Lewis, the coach from Blue Ridge, who really taught me a ton of stuff on the sprint side and helped me out here the last few years. You find things that work, but ultimately, you have to have the kids. I have enjoyed it and had a lot of good kids, jumpers, pole vaulters, hurdlers, sprinters, and distance kids.”

Filling Brewer’s vacancy is part of a massive coaching overhaul at Montrose for the school board and athletic director Joe Gilhool.

Aileen Spellman will replace Brewer as cross-country coach.

George Petrak takes over the varsity football program, which is still playing an independent and reduced schedule as it tries to maintain interest in the sport.

In November, Steve Hinds resigned after two seasons as the head coach of the football program. He was the eighth head coach for the Meteors since Tom Lucenti, who won 110 games in 19 seasons, resigned following the 2005 season.

Montrose fished 1-6 last season and has had a record of 17-118 since 2008.

David Albert is the new boys soccer coach. Katie Bailey is the new coach for the girls soccer program and replaces Lori Fitzgerald.

Jen Weller replaces Landon Morey as the girls volleyball coach.

Tracie McComb is the new boys basketball coach. Dallas Ely, a former all-state player for the Lady Meteors, replaces Todd Smith, who retired after a lengthy career that lasted three decades as head coach of both the boys and girls programs.

McComb is the first female to hold a full-time head coaching position for boys basketball in the Lackawanna League.

Last season, Tori Duffy stepped in and served as head coach at Forest City for her father, John Duffy, who missed two games while he spent time with his daughter, Hannah, when she needed a medical procedure.

Smith, a former standout point guard for the Meteors, started coaching junior varsity for Jack McKee in 1986, became the varsity head coach in 1992 with the boys program, and stayed until 2002. After three years away from coaching, he returned to the bench and guided the Meteors from 2005 until 2012.

Montrose won division titles in 2002, 2005, and 2010 in boys basketball.

For the last seven seasons, Smith coached the girls varsity team. The Lady Meteors won District 2 and Class 2A championships and reached the PIAA semifinals in 2023. This past winter, Montrose reached the district final and advanced to the second round of the PIAA playoffs.

Ely was the star player on Montrose’s 2012 team that won the District 2 Class 2A championship and reached the PIAA semifinals. She averaged 22.4 points per game as a senior and earned all-state honors. She went on to have a standout career at West Chester University.

Track all-star meet

The Lackawanna Track Conference Coaches’ Association will host the third annual Senior All-Star track and field meet, scheduled for June 2 at 3 p.m. at Abington Heights High School.

Athletes will make up teams representing the City and County in the 18-event dual meet format.

Last season, the County all-stars defeated the City all-stars, 91-53, in the girls meet and 100-50 in the boys meet.