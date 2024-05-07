Montrose 1-1 Motherwell: What the managers said

Montrose manager Craig Feroz: "It was difficult, Motherwell are a good side and they were a real threat up front. Credit to our girls, it took a lot out of us to get a draw at Pittodrie on Tuesday.

"It was obviously pleasing to get a 1-1 draw but Motherwell probably deserved to shade it. Sometimes we panic, it is our first season in the league and that maybe showed."

Motherwell manager Paul Brownlie: "We were magnificent for large parts of the game. It was just the final part of our game that let us down.

"I think it shows you the narrative of the game when the goalkeeper walks away as player of the match. I was disappointed for my players because we deserved more."