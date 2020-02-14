Montrezl Harrell's dunk on Grant Williams prompted a rare Brad Stevens burn

BOSTON -- Grant Williams is the rookie the Celtics love to rib.

But even we didn't expect Brad Stevens to join in on the fun.

In the second overtime of Boston's slugfest with the Clippers at TD Garden, Williams matched up with Los Angeles forward Montrezl Harrell -- who promptly detonated on the Celtics rookie with a monster dunk.

What a nasty, one-handed, driving poster dunk by Montrezl Harrell.#Clippers pic.twitter.com/kykoQYtVzv — Tomer Azarly (@TomerAzarly) February 14, 2020

Harrell's dunk was so impressive that even the diplomatic Stevens couldn't resist jabbing Williams for being on the wrong end.

"We had to check to make sure Grant was still alive after Harrell dunked all over him," the Celtics coach said. "Other than that I thought he did a lot of good things."

Was that the meanest thing Stevens has ever said?

Fortunately for the Celtics, Williams survived Harrell's posterization enough to be a serviceable overtime fill-in with Daniel Theis fouled out and Enes Kanter nursing a hip injury he sustained earlier in the game.

Unfortunately for Williams -- who finished with zero points and five fouls but added a rebound, a block and a steal -- his efforts earned him some physical abuse in addition to Stevens' verbal abuse.

Come for Celtics assistant @coachbbailey's curse-inducing butt slap of @Grant2Will, stay for the rookie's thoughts on Jayson Tatum, bouncing back from getting dunked on, and coming up with clutch plays in double overtime. pic.twitter.com/f9SyYP1hZE — Chris Forsberg (@ChrisForsberg_) February 14, 2020

The 21-year-old is taking his lumps in stride, though, and was pleased to get crunch-time minutes in Boston's 141-133 victory in double OT.

"I didn't play well tonight, so I'm glad coach [Stevens] had the trust to put me in," Williams told NBC Sports Boston's Chris Forsberg after the game.

