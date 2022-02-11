Montrezl Harrell traded to Charlotte, set to join former Louisville teammate Terry Rozier

With only seconds left on the clock, Louisville's Montrezl Harrell (#24) and Terry Rozier can feel victory over #2 ranked Virginia is in reach. March 7, 2015

Two former Cardinals who were once a crucial part of the basketball program have been reunited years after they declared for the NBA draft.

Montrezl Harrell, a center for the Washington Wizards who played three years at Louisville, was traded to the Charlotte Hornets for Vernon Carey and Ish Smith, per reports. The move reunites Harrell with Terry Rozier, who played two seasons at U of L.

Harrell and Rozier left Louisville after the 2014-15 season and were both drafted. Rozier went 16th overall to the Boston Celtics while Harrell was drafted 32nd to the Houston Rockets.

On a six-game losing streak, the Hornets sit in ninth place in the Eastern Conference with a 28-28 record. Rozier averages 18.4 points per game for the Hornets.

The trade to Charlotte marks the fifth team Harrell has played for in the NBA. In 2020, he was named the NBA Sixth Man of the Year.

During his freshman season, Harrell was part of a Cardinals squad that won the NCAA national championship. Rozier joined the team a year later and helped Louisville make a run to the Sweet 16.

U of L's Terry Rozier, #0, right, celebrates with teammates Anton Gill, #1, center, and Montrezl Harrell, #24, after Rozier forced a UC Irvine turnover in the closing seconds of U of L's win at the KeyArena in Seattle during the second round of the NCAA tournament.March 20, 2015

Their final season together resulted in an Elite Eight appearance, but in 2018 the NCAA announced Louisville was forced to vacate 123 wins from 2011-15 as punishment in the school's escort sex scandal.

In 2017, Harrell was one of several former players to receive a four-year ban from the program. But in September 2021, Harrell returned to campus for the Louisville Live tipoff event for the men's and women's basketball teams.

This article originally appeared on Louisville Courier Journal: Louisville to NBA: Harrell reunited with Rozier on Charlotte Hornets